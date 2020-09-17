The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 2
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which was set to begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Then an identified COVID cluster within the NC State athletic department shut down fall camp for eight days in late August, prompting the Pack to push back the opener against Virginia Tech to Sept. 26. Now NC State will open its season at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Today, Sept. 17 marks 2 days from the Wolfpack's season opener.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 2— Sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott
Sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott will wear the No. 2 jersey for the Wolfpack this season.
The number previously was that of senior linebacker Louis Acceus, who saw his playing career cut short this fall camp due to concussion problems and will become a student coach in 2020.
Scott is listed as the back-up middle linebacker in NC State's game one depth chart behind redshirt junior team captain Isaiah Moore.
Last season, Scott saw action in six games as a true freshman. In 80 defensive snaps, he tallied 10 total tackles, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup.
Scott comes from Shelby High in Shelby (N.C.), where he was listed as a three-star outside linebacker at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds according to Rivals. Scott was ranked No. 50 nationally for his position and No. 30 in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals.
He picked the Wolfpack over notable offers from Clemson, North Carolina, Duke and Colorado among others.
Scott helped Shelby High win two 2AA State Championships at Carter-Finley Stadium, the first as a sophomore and the second as a senior.
He finished his high school career with 269 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and four interceptions. He was also selected to play in the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game.
