How will the year unfold? The Wolfpacker staff of Matt Carter and Justin Williams go on the record with their predictions.

The Wolfpack is determined to return to the pre-2019 days, beginning Saturday against Wake Forest in what will kick off the most unusual season most Pack fans have seen in their lifetimes.

A year ago, NC State football's streak of five consecutive bowl games and two straight nine-win seasons were snapped during an injury-plagued 4-8 campaign, which included a 1-7 mark in the ACC.

If you have ever hung around Joe Giglio, the former NC State beat writer for the News and Observerwho now is co-hosting “The OG” on local sports radio station 99.9, you might find yourself tagged with an occasional nickname.

Last year, mine was “True Believer.”

Here's the background on that. Joe and I previewed the 2019 football season in a podcast at Amedeo’s where I said that I was leaning towards predicting an 8-4 record, after which guests in the audience quickly saw the quizzical look of disbelief or puzzlement in Joe’s face. That was before Joe then expressed his disappointment in my analysis.

Let it be known that my official, on-the-record prediction ended up being 7-5, but somewhere along the way Joe became convinced I called for a nine-win season. (He would later acknowledge he got me confused with someone else on that matter.)

Needless to say, Joe's thought-process was far closer to being accurate about NC State football in 2019 than me, regardless of what my official predictions were, and the nickname stuck, I think, through the ACC Tournament being canned at midpoint.

At the risk of being labeled a “True Believer” once again, I find myself being somewhat more optimistic after seeing a weekend of ACC football. Perhaps that is fool’s gold because the teams that didn’t play, like NC State, haven’t revealed their warts yet.

But I saw a lot of ACC teams with offensive line issues. I saw a lot of ACC teams that frankly are rebuilding. I saw a lot of ACC teams that I would not peg as huge favorites over the Wolfpack.

I also know it is not entirely fair to judge NC State’s 2020 prospects based on a 2019 season in which head coach Dave Doeren and his then-staff had enough bad luck to last a few years. The Wolfpack could be just a tad unlucky this year and that would be far more fortunate than 2019.

Ultimately though, what was true about 2019 regardless was the quarterback play was not up to par, and that does have to change in 2020. New NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck has a good track record with signal callers. Even his detractors at his recent stop, Texas, concede that.

So my prediction is based upon the conclusions that Beck will get more consistent play out of redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, lady luck will be at least a tad kinder to NC State and the ACC is no gauntlet especially when you avoid Clemson on your schedule.

Matt Carter’s season record prediction: 6-5