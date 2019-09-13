The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State at West Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — NC State becomes first ACC program to offer JaDun Michael
• The Wolfpacker — NC State men's basketball learns ACC slate, releases full schedule
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Keenan Cummings
• The Wolfpacker — The NC State-West Virginia (postseason) football rivalry
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren knows importance of winning on road
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State vs. Western Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State defense notebook: Tony Gibson returns to Morgantown
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals.com analyst shares his thoughts on NC State hoops recruiting class
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Associated Press' Joedy McCreary
• Raleigh News & Observer — How and when to watch and listen to UNC, Duke, NC State and ECU football Sept. 13-14
• Raleigh News & Observer — Doing the math: How NC State ended up with the worst strength of schedule last season
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s basketball schedule includes Reynolds games and a fun rematch with Wisconsin
• Greensboro News-Record — Former West Virginia assistant Gibson returns home with his new team, N.C. State
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hits the Road for Battle with West Virginia
• GoPack.com — Pack Announces 2019-20 Men’s Basketball Schedule
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens ACC Schedule Saturday Evening in Raleigh
• GoPack.com — Smith-Williams Named to AllState AFCA GoodWorks Team
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Returns to the Road for Appalachian State Invitational
• Technician — Wolfpack scoring struggles continue in road loss to Minnesota
• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 100, Ep. 5: Traveling to West Virginia
Tweets of the day
🚨🚨🚨 2019-20 Schedule is here 🚨🚨🚨— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) September 13, 2019
Schedule: https://t.co/iolK9OjgVB
Season Tickets: https://t.co/gsuhjxgKJS pic.twitter.com/o8OWW8L2xE
Added new images to the Ethan Lane (@ethanlane60) profile on https://t.co/eKy6Qx8wry. He plays at Archer (GA) and is ranked the No. 10 center in the country.— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) September 12, 2019
Lane is committed to #NCState. #1Pack1Goal
Profile: https://t.co/BaTBzUPuPJ pic.twitter.com/Jc9q0HqMKD
Odds to win @accmbb regular season (per @betonline_ag)— Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) September 12, 2019
Duke 5/2
Virginia 11/4
UNC 9/2
Louisville 6/1
Florida State 12/1
Syracuse 16/1
NC State 20/1
Va Tech, Clemson 25/1
(Everyone else 50/1 or worse)
#NCState is the 300th of 353 DI 🏀 schools with a complete 2019-20 schedule released (all opponents known).— Buzz King (@Fieldof68Freak) September 13, 2019
Non-Conference Avg NET: 172.545
ACC Avg NET: 69.75
Overall Avg NET: 106.225
NCAA Qualifiers: 11
Overall SOS Rank: 52 (of 300)#ScheduleRankings
I know a lot of schools are calling themselves DBU... Looks like Built By Bama has a legitimate claim. @AlabamaFTBL And how about 4 former NC State QBs on active rosters. Unbelievable how Nick Saban has packed NFL rosters with former Bama players. https://t.co/GQupaJmzwJ— Judd Davis (@BamaJD) September 13, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook