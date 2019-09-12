News More News
NC State men's basketball learns ACC slate, releases full schedule

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
The NC State men's basketball team found out the order of its ACC schedule Thursday, starting with two games before Jan. 1.

The Wolfpack had already known it would play Georgia Tech on Nov. 5 on the ACC Network, but also has a contest at Wake Forest on Dec. 7 on the new network. NCSU closes the ACC slate with Wake Forest on March 6.

In-between, NC State will play both North Carolina and Duke in home-and-home contests, but only have to play Virginia, Florida State and Louisville once.

NC State's rivalry with North Carolina will take place Jan. 27 at PNC Arena, and then the Wolfpack return to the Dean E. Smith Center on Feb. 25.

NCSU hosts Duke on Feb. 19, and then plays at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 2.

NC State will play Wake Forest, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina twice this season.

NC State's full schedule.
2019-2020 NC State Men's Basketball Schedule
Date Game TV

Nov. 5

Vs. Georgia Tech

ACCN

Nov. 10

Vs. Detroit Mercy

TBD

Nov. 13

Vs. Florida International

TBD

Nov. 16

Vs. St. Francis-Brooklyn (at Reynolds Coliseum)

TBD

Nov. 19

Vs. Alcorn State (at Reynolds Coliseum)

TBD

Nov. 23

Vs. Arkansas-Little Rock

TBD

Nov. 28

Vs. Memphis in Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN2

Dec. 4

Vs. Wisconsin

ESPN2

Dec. 7

At Wake Forest

ACCN

Dec. 15

At North Carolina-Greensboro

TBD

Dec. 19

At Auburn

TBD

Dec. 22

Vs. The Citadel

TBD

Dec. 29

Vs. Appalachian State

TBD

Jan. 4

At Clemson

ACCN

Jan. 8

Vs. Notre Dame

ESPNU

Jan. 15

Vs. Miami (Fla.)

RSN

Jan. 18

Vs. Clemson

RSN

Jan. 20

At Virginia

ESPN

Jan. 25

At Georgia Tech

RSN

Jan. 27

Vs. North Carolina

ESPN

Feb. 1

Vs. Louisville

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 5

At Miami (Fla.)

ACCN

Feb. 11

At Syracuse

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 16

At Boston College

ACCN

Feb. 19

Vs Duke

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 22

Vs. Florida State

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/

ACCN

Feb. 25

At North Carolina

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/

ACCN

Feb. 29

Vs. Pittsburgh

ACCN

March 2

At Duke

ESPN

March 6

Vs. Wake Forest

ACCN

——

