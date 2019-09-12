The NC State men's basketball team found out the order of its ACC schedule Thursday, starting with two games before Jan. 1. The Wolfpack had already known it would play Georgia Tech on Nov. 5 on the ACC Network, but also has a contest at Wake Forest on Dec. 7 on the new network. NCSU closes the ACC slate with Wake Forest on March 6.

In-between, NC State will play both North Carolina and Duke in home-and-home contests, but only have to play Virginia, Florida State and Louisville once.

NC State's rivalry with North Carolina will take place Jan. 27 at PNC Arena, and then the Wolfpack return to the Dean E. Smith Center on Feb. 25. NCSU hosts Duke on Feb. 19, and then plays at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 2. NC State will play Wake Forest, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina twice this season.

NC State's full schedule.