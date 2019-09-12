Joedy McCreary is a long-time reporter of college athletics in the Triangle for the Associated Press, and he has covered many games at Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena.

McCreary is also a West Virginia native and WVU alum, which is why we brought him onto the podcast this week.

Some of the topics covered included:

• What NC State fans can expect going to West Virginia this weekend and his advice for any fans hoping to get along with the Mountaineers faithful.

• Tips for Wolfpack nation making the trip, including a restaurant that may remind NC State fans of Amedeo's.

• Why West Virginia is off to a challenging start under first year head coach Neal Brown.

• How this game could unfold for NC State.

• His remembrance of a tackle in high school by freshman linebacker Drake Thomas that left him wondering if the other player was still alive.

And more!