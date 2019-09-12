Podcast from Amedeo's: Associated Press' Joedy McCreary
Joedy McCreary is a long-time reporter of college athletics in the Triangle for the Associated Press, and he has covered many games at Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena.
McCreary is also a West Virginia native and WVU alum, which is why we brought him onto the podcast this week.
Some of the topics covered included:
• What NC State fans can expect going to West Virginia this weekend and his advice for any fans hoping to get along with the Mountaineers faithful.
• Tips for Wolfpack nation making the trip, including a restaurant that may remind NC State fans of Amedeo's.
• Why West Virginia is off to a challenging start under first year head coach Neal Brown.
• How this game could unfold for NC State.
• His remembrance of a tackle in high school by freshman linebacker Drake Thomas that left him wondering if the other player was still alive.
And more!
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
