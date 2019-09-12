In his weekly Twitter mailbag column, Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans fielded a question about NC State basketball recruiting. You can read his answer below, and the full column can be seen here .

Where do you think this N.C. State class ends up? Seems like Keatts is getting kids on campus but not closing.

I wouldn’t doubt Kevin Keatts on the recruiting trail. The Wolfpack have already landed the commitment of power forward Nick Farrar and have made great strides with John Hugley, a four-star center out of Ohio. There was a thought that he was close to committing following his visit last week, and while he decided to hold off, the Wolfpack still sit in a good spot.

Josh Hall was forced to postpone his official visit to NC State over the weekend, but he will visit the ACC program later this fall. One prospect that did visit was Cam Hayes. He just reclassified into the 2020 class, and as long as North Carolina doesn’t offer Keatts should have a strong chance with him. Shakeel Moore, Tristan Maxwell and Cam Thomas are three others to watch, with the latter being the Wolfpack's top scoring guard target.

Farrar, Hugley, Hall and Hayes would make up a very strong class – one that is within reach.

