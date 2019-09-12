The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Associated Press' Joedy McCreary
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting West Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action - Week 3
• The Wolfpacker — Saturday is a homecoming for the Wolfpack's Thomas brothers
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State offense notebook: Freshman Ikem Ekwonu quickly finds a role
• The Wolfpacker — Junior tackle Colby Smith trending toward elite prospect
• The Wolfpacker — Top 100 junior Kaemen Marley coveted on both sides of ball
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack basketball recruiting
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Travels To Minnesota Thursday
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Releases 2019-20 Slate
• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 100, Ep. 4: A great era for sports
• Technician — This Week in Sports: Sept. 12-18
• Technician — Offense looks to remain consistent in first road test
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Nonconference ACC games warrant for schedule restructure
• Technician — Pack men’s soccer opens up ACC play against Boston College
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: NC State, first over of the season and a west coast showdown
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball set to rebound in Appalachian Invitational
Tweets of the day
Thanks for the love🔥🔥🔥🔥 @PackFootball... That mud is all we know💪🏾💪🏾 #WPN pic.twitter.com/wTVCL4HQrq— Kamarro Edmonds (@KamEdmonds2021) September 12, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/Vohy4fZXlU via @thechargerswire— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 11, 2019
Analysis: Change on tap whether NCAA goes along or not.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 12, 2019
by @epells https://t.co/2NqCIRlnVJ
Video of the day
Dennis Smith Jr game is becoming complete...this season will be 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vOH3K9iOyq— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 11, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook