Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rolesville rolled to a 49-7 win at Wendell (N.C.) East Wake High. Note: The Rams have won both of its games by a combined score of 83-20. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: St. Thomas Aquinas had a bye. Season: Through one game, Betty has five tackles. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida by MaxPreps.com and No. 6 in its Xcellent 25 poll. They are the No. 1 team in the country in USA Today's Super 25.

Last Game: South Effingham had a bye. Season: In two games, Blaske has 17 knockdown blocks and added three tackles on limited action on defense. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: Boykin caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, returned two punts for a total of 50 yards and had four tackles, including one for a loss, in a 24-14 loss at Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High. Season: Boykin has 10.5 tackles, including two for loss, an interception and a pass breakup, and has caught 10 passes for 147 yards and two scores. He's also rushed for 13 yards, and his four punt returns have been for a total of 95 yards (23.8 yards per return).

Team Record: 1-2.

Last Game: Finley completed 17 of 22 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and rushed three times for 21 yards before leaving in the second half of Paradise Valley's 28-26 win at Phoenix's South Mountain High. Note: Finley let The Wolfpacker know that he was checked out for precautionary reasons but is healthy. Season: He has completed 29 of 38 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: Gosnell caught four passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a one-yard score in a 65-0 win at Mount Airy (N.C.) North Surry High. Season: Through three games Gosnell has 14 receptions for 389 yards and five touchdowns. He's added three rushes for 18 yards and a score and returned one kickoff for 70 yards. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at the 1A level by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Hill graded out at 88 percent and had six knockdown blocks for Brookwood in a 35-21 home loss to city-rival South Gwinnett High. Team Record: 1-2.

Last Game: Archer rolled to a 49-10 home win over Spartanburg (S.C.) High. Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 7 regardless of classification in the state of Georgia by MaxPreps.com. Also rated the No. 6 Class AAAAAAA team.

Last Game: Gonzaga went on the road and won 35-21 at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J. Note: Don Bosco Prep is ranked No. 3 regardless of classification in the state of New Jersey, according to MaxPreps.com. Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 10 nationally in both MaxPreps.com's Xcellent 25 and USA Today's Super 25. Also No. 4 in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: McCollum helped Dutchtown prevail 19-17 at Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County High. Note: McCollum made an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech over the weekend and discussed it with Rivals.com. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked the No. 4 team at the Class AAAAA level.

Last Game: Defeated visiting Woodberry Forest (Va.) High, 31-16, on Saturday. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: In Lackawanna's first game of the season Payne had two tackles, including one for a loss, in a 55-0 win at Wagner College JV. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 9 nationally in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.



Last Game: Had a huge first half for Myers Park, catching three passes for 152 yards, all of them for touchdowns, in a 63-3 home win over Charlotte Providence. Season: Rooks has six receptions for 207 yards and three scores. Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Recorded two tackles, including one solo, in a 50-33 home loss to Rocky Mount (N.C.) High. Note: NC State class of 2021 target defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver had six tackles, including two sacks, for Rocky Mount. Season: Smith has eight tackles, including four solo. Team Record: 1-1.

Last Game: Terry Sanford had a bye. Season: Through two weeks, Udoh has made five receptions for 58 yards and a score. Team Record: 1-1.