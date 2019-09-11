Weekly NC State offense notebook: Freshman Ikem Ekwonu quickly finds a role
NC State football signed 16 players from the state of North Carolina in the 2019 recruiting class, and 14 of them enrolled early. One of the two lonely signees watching from afar in the spring was three-star Charlotte offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu.
And two games into the season Ekwonu has taken on one of the largest roles on the team of any in his class.
Ekwonu (6-foot-4, 298 pounds) could not enroll for NC State’s spring practices because at the time his high school, Providence Day, did not permit early graduation. Instead, Ekwonu worked out with his high school coach, Adam Hastings, while the others were being conditioned by NC State’s renowned strength and conditioning coach, Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette.
“It was weird,” Ekwonu said. “It was like [six total] of us on scholarship that didn’t arrive early [out of 23]. It was definitely a learning curve. They got to Thunder early and had a slight advantage, so I knew I had to work twice as hard when I got here.”
Yet Ekwonu also picked up some valuable leadership skills while working with his high school.
“We were working every day,” Ekwonu said. “I was working with the team. That put a bigger leadership role for me, to have an almost college athlete to set example for all the high school kids. So I still got a lot of work in. I didn’t feel like I was below the curve.”
Ekwonu proved right. In week one against East Carolina, he played 19 snaps and piled up an impressive five pancake blocks, which is a block that knocks the defender on his back. Last Saturday against Western Carolina, Ekwonu played 50 snaps and added four more pancakes.
Perhaps strangely, the rookie was not nervous for either game.
“I wasn’t just thrown in there,” he added. “I got an opportunity to look in, wait a couple of series, just to see the speed of the game. That helped, but before the game I don’t really feel like I get too nervous. I feel like I prepare well throughout the week.”
Ekwonu said that he has been pleasantly surprised with how much fun he has had in practices at the college level and getting the chance to perfect his craft. He wasn’t sure what role he could play this fall as a true freshman, so he had a simple approach.
“A day at a time and just see as I went along,” he noted. “Coming into it, I just knew I wanted to engulf myself in the process. … It kind of just worked out this way, I guess.”
Ekwonu has had his welcome to college football moments. He recalled in his first scrimmage of preseason camp he was put on the ground by NC State fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams. He also got his foot clipped against ECU which led to him hitting the turf.
“I felt like I was Shaq falling down to the court,” Ekwonu said, referring to the former 7-foot-1, 325-pound NBA star center Shaquille O’Neal.
The next test for Ekwonu, whose fraternal twin brother Osita is a freshman linebacker at Notre Dame, is hitting the road for the first time. NC State plays at West Virginia and will face its most challenging pass rush of the year thus far.
“I know it’s going to be very loud, very rowdy,” Ekwonu said. “The fans might be a little disrespectful, but it’ll be good. You just have to lock in and get used to it. I’m really excited for the opportunity though. Obviously it’s my first time traveling like this to a game. I’m just really excited.”
Junior receiver Emeka Emezie appreciates Power Five opportunity
Junior receiver Emeka Emezie is a leader on an offense that lacks experience at certain positions, so he can be someone that the younger players can lean upon when it comes to playing on the road or against a fellow Power Five Conference team, which NC State will do for the first time this year on both accounts when it travels to West Virginia from the Big 12 Conference for a noon kickoff Saturday.
“ECU, WCU they are great teams, but you know with the Power Five school there’s different elements to it,” Emezie said. "You got to come in, just lock in really and understand it’s a big game.”
Emezie added that there is a certain mystique that comes to playing against opponents like WVU.
“Power Five games are always great, big games,” he said. “They’re on TV. You just got to play hard. Every game you have to play hard, but you just got to focus in. You know it’s going to be a huge stadium, a huge crowd being a Power Five school.”
Through two games, Emezie has caught nine passes for 102 yards. This comes a year after the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder hauled in 53 passes for 616 yards and five scores. Even in a pair of easy, lopsided wins, Emezie has seen plenty that he and the offense can improve upon.
“No matter what, win or loss, there’s always more you have to improve on, so that’s what I look at, and I try to find that every single week,” he said. “No matter the good or bad, I just try to find the bad and focus on that. Then do the good again, and focus on what you did wrong and flip it.”
Christopher Dunn Near-Automatic On Kicks
NC State sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn has made 19-consecutive field goals, and has eliminated any angst about making the shorter kicks.
Dunn is 4 of 4 with a long of 32 yards this season, and has made all nine extra points going into Saturday’s road contest at West Virginia. He knows the crowd won’t be on his side this weekend, but he’s usually just focused on one kick at a time.
The former Lexington (N.C.) North Davidson High standout just recently talked to his father about the 19-kick streak.
“That is definitely something he has talked about, but I really have the mentality of being 1-for-1," Dunn said. "You hear about people missing, but the the next kick is the biggest kick. Whether it is a 50-yard field goal or an extra point, I’m going out there with the same mentality.”
The biggest adjustments for Dunn this season, coming off a successful freshman campaign, has been adjusting to new holder Trenton Gill and long snapper Joe Shimko.
“I’m a little bit more nervous for them than when I go out there to kick,” Dunn said. “It hasn’t been that bad of a adjustment. Last year, I had Tyler Griffiths snapping the ball and he was amazing. I was honestly surprised he didn’t get picked up by any NFL teams.
"A.J. [Cole] was a legend holder. Just his eye-hand coordination. He could get the ball down and spin it. He had a magic touch on the ball.”
Gill is starting to get to the point of being nearly as magical as Cole was.
“He gets the ball down quick and he spins the laces,” Dunn said.
Dunn finished his decorated freshman year going 23 of 26 on field goals with a long of 49 yards. What was once a NC State weakness — placekicking — has now become a strength.
“I was aware of it [past struggles], and received multiple DM’s and messages from fans that wished I was here earlier,” Dunn said. “Now that I’m here, after a year, I’ve set the expectation high for myself. Really no one is stunned when we make all the kicks.”
