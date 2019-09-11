NC State football signed 16 players from the state of North Carolina in the 2019 recruiting class, and 14 of them enrolled early. One of the two lonely signees watching from afar in the spring was three-star Charlotte offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu.

And two games into the season Ekwonu has taken on one of the largest roles on the team of any in his class.

Ekwonu (6-foot-4, 298 pounds) could not enroll for NC State’s spring practices because at the time his high school, Providence Day, did not permit early graduation. Instead, Ekwonu worked out with his high school coach, Adam Hastings, while the others were being conditioned by NC State’s renowned strength and conditioning coach, Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette.

“It was weird,” Ekwonu said. “It was like [six total] of us on scholarship that didn’t arrive early [out of 23]. It was definitely a learning curve. They got to Thunder early and had a slight advantage, so I knew I had to work twice as hard when I got here.”

Yet Ekwonu also picked up some valuable leadership skills while working with his high school.

“We were working every day,” Ekwonu said. “I was working with the team. That put a bigger leadership role for me, to have an almost college athlete to set example for all the high school kids. So I still got a lot of work in. I didn’t feel like I was below the curve.”

Ekwonu proved right. In week one against East Carolina, he played 19 snaps and piled up an impressive five pancake blocks, which is a block that knocks the defender on his back. Last Saturday against Western Carolina, Ekwonu played 50 snaps and added four more pancakes.

Perhaps strangely, the rookie was not nervous for either game.

“I wasn’t just thrown in there,” he added. “I got an opportunity to look in, wait a couple of series, just to see the speed of the game. That helped, but before the game I don’t really feel like I get too nervous. I feel like I prepare well throughout the week.”

Ekwonu said that he has been pleasantly surprised with how much fun he has had in practices at the college level and getting the chance to perfect his craft. He wasn’t sure what role he could play this fall as a true freshman, so he had a simple approach.

“A day at a time and just see as I went along,” he noted. “Coming into it, I just knew I wanted to engulf myself in the process. … It kind of just worked out this way, I guess.”

Ekwonu has had his welcome to college football moments. He recalled in his first scrimmage of preseason camp he was put on the ground by NC State fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams. He also got his foot clipped against ECU which led to him hitting the turf.

“I felt like I was Shaq falling down to the court,” Ekwonu said, referring to the former 7-foot-1, 325-pound NBA star center Shaquille O’Neal.

The next test for Ekwonu, whose fraternal twin brother Osita is a freshman linebacker at Notre Dame, is hitting the road for the first time. NC State plays at West Virginia and will face its most challenging pass rush of the year thus far.

“I know it’s going to be very loud, very rowdy,” Ekwonu said. “The fans might be a little disrespectful, but it’ll be good. You just have to lock in and get used to it. I’m really excited for the opportunity though. Obviously it’s my first time traveling like this to a game. I’m just really excited.”