RAMSEUR — Junior Kaemen Marley will be the rare two-way prospect that both the offensive and defensive college coaches will truly argue over should be on their respective side of the ball.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Marley, who Rivals.com ranks No. 84 overall in the class of 2021, is just touching the surface of his potential. He plays wide receiver, free safety, returns kicks and even is the punter for Ramseur (N.C.) Eastern Randolph High. With his great size he could also play linebacker one day.