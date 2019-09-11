Top 100 junior Kaemen Marley coveted on both sides of ball
RAMSEUR — Junior Kaemen Marley will be the rare two-way prospect that both the offensive and defensive college coaches will truly argue over should be on their respective side of the ball.
The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Marley, who Rivals.com ranks No. 84 overall in the class of 2021, is just touching the surface of his potential. He plays wide receiver, free safety, returns kicks and even is the punter for Ramseur (N.C.) Eastern Randolph High. With his great size he could also play linebacker one day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news