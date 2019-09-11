Junior tackle Colby Smith trending toward elite prospect
RAMSEUR — Wentworth (N.C.) Rockingham County junior left tackle Colby Smith could rapidly become one of the more exciting prospects in the state.
Smith has terrific size at 6-foot-7 and a half and 290 pounds, with the frame to easily gain weight. He also has a good motor, playing both left tackle and defensive end for his prep team, along with special teams duties.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news