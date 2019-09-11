News More News
Junior tackle Colby Smith trending toward elite prospect

Jacey Zembal
RAMSEUR — Wentworth (N.C.) Rockingham County junior left tackle Colby Smith could rapidly become one of the more exciting prospects in the state.

Smith has terrific size at 6-foot-7 and a half and 290 pounds, with the frame to easily gain weight. He also has a good motor, playing both left tackle and defensive end for his prep team, along with special teams duties.

Wentworth (N.C.) Rockingham County junior left tackle Colby Smith unofficially visited NC State for Alpha Wolf in late July.
Wentworth (N.C.) Rockingham County junior left tackle Colby Smith unofficially visited NC State for Alpha Wolf in late July. (Rivals.com)
