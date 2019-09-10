The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Jayland Parker has new favorites after decommitting from Colorado
• The Wolfpacker — NC State set for its first road test of the season at West Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript of Dave Doeren's press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State football depth chart
• The Wolfpacker — Premium recap: Dave Doeren's press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 1
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: LB Devon Betty
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 41, Western Carolina 0
• Raleigh News & Observer — John Wall Holiday Invitational field is set. These basketball teams will be there.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Why NC State wants to expand Matt McKay’s passing range
• Raleigh News & Observer — Doeren on West Virginia ‘We expect a good football team to show up against us’
• Durham News-Herald — Why NC State wants to expand Matt McKay’s passing range
• GoPack.com — Kick Time for NC State-Ball State Announced
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Hosts ECU for Midweek Contest
• GoPack.com — NC State’s First Road Test is Tuesday at William & Mary
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 3
• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes in 11th Place at Gopher Invitational
• Technician — Men’s golf falls short in Minnesota
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Positive signs early for ACC Network
• Technician — Pack cross country crushing preseason rankings, building on historic program
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Noon games might inconvenience fans, not players
Tweets of the day
#committed 🤘🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/4SXI1IC7fm— Genesis Bryant (@genesisbryant_) September 10, 2019
🐺❤️ pic.twitter.com/u58WUgqevb— Genesis Bryant (@genesisbryant_) September 10, 2019
I would like to thank @NCStateCoachE @ErinBatth @SHow2unes @WolfpackWes @PackWomensBball for a great official visit!! pic.twitter.com/l3xUMxqX2Q— Madison Hayes (@girl4allsports) September 9, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State University! #GoWolfpack @NCState @PackMensBball— 🅚🅔🅞🅝 🅐🅜🅑🅡🅞🅢🅔 (@KeonAmbrose) September 10, 2019
Thank you Head Coach Kevin Keatts. @isa_basketball @UPLAYCanada @MsDivaMichelle @VerbalCommits pic.twitter.com/HMKY8nOTLV
N.C. State’s Kevin Keatts and three assistants were in today for Rivals150 center John Hugley, per his coach. WVU’s Bob Huggins is expected in tomorrow @TheWolfpacker @rivalskeenan https://t.co/B1a0bZ32qY— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 9, 2019
NC State checks in at No. 6 in the ACC:https://t.co/Rosyqri8ym— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 9, 2019
#PackProshttps://t.co/IUzxpP3clF— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 9, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook