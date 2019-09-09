NC State picked up its 17th verbal commitment in the 2020 class when three-star linebacker Devon Betty from St. Thomas Aquinas High in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., announced his pledge via Twitter.

Betty is ranked the No. 65 prospect in the state of Florida by Rivals.com. He had 22 tackles in seven games last season and piled up five tackles this fall in St. Thomas Aquinas' season opener.

Here is an analysis of Betty's commitment.