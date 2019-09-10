After each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State football's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after two games, during which NC State is 2-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Sophomore: 48-72-545-2-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 2-47-0 (9.3 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 9-43-0 (8.5 percent)

Sophomore: 23-96-3 (19.1 percent)

Freshman: 47-317-4 (63.0 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 7-110-1 (20.8 percent of catches, 20.2 percent of yards)

Junior: 18-194-1 (37.5 percent/35.6 percent)

Sophomore: 10-146-0 (20.8 percent/26.8 percent)

Freshman: 13-94-0 (27.1 percent/17.2 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 1 (1 receiving)

Sophomore: 5 (3 rushing, 2 passing)

Freshman: 4 (4 rushing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 166 (15.1 percent)

Junior: 238 (21.7 percent)

Sophomore: 283 (25.8 percent)

Freshman: 411 (37.4 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 92 (11.5 percent)

Junior: 360 (45.2 percent)

Sophomore: 228 (28.6 percent)

Freshman: 117 (14.7 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 1

Junior: 6

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 1

Pancakes:

Senior: 4

Junior: 13

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 13

Tackles:

Senior: 31 (25.6 percent)

Junior: 25 (20.7 percent)

Sophomore: 42 (34.7 percent)

Freshman: 23 (19.0 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Sophomore: 4.5

Freshman: 0.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 0.5

Sophomore: 6.0

Freshman: 3.5

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Sophomore: 2/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 3

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 5

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 6

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2