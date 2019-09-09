Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did in week one: C Garrett Bradbury (2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center in his first career game and played in all 53 snaps ... Recovered a fumble on a sack of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ... Vikings defeated the Atlanta Falcons at home 28-12 ... Minnesota ran for 172 yards and 4.5 yards per carry, and Cousins was sacked just once.

My favorite Vikings’ pick in 2019? C Garrett Bradbury pic.twitter.com/rLthWx7ZKT — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 8, 2019

More Alexander Mattison and C Garrett Bradbury.



Good press by RB. Good reach to LB by C pic.twitter.com/jyjDI15dXJ — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 8, 2019

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Brissett impressed in his first start as the Colts' full-time starting quarterback, completing 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns to accumulate a 120.7 passer rating ... He also rushed three times for nine yards in a 30-24 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

A week ago the Colts vowed Jacoby Brissett wouldn’t flinch. Sunday, in LA, against a stiff Chargers D, the Colts QB proved them right — for one game at least. (via @HolderStephen) https://t.co/sP1yJ7lkOK — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 9, 2019

Jacoby Brissett wasn’t the reason the #Colts lost on Sunday. He was one of the biggest reasons they were still in the game despite all the mistakes. And that’s a great sign for Indy’s future. https://t.co/xbreDDDdYK — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) September 9, 2019

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The Broncos are the last team to kick off in the regular season when it plays at the Oakland Raiders at 10:20 p.m. Monday night. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Cole and the Raiders host Chubb and the Broncos tonight. RB Matt Dayes (2013-16), New Orleans Saints: Dayes has been placed on injured reserve by the Saints. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play as the Bengals lost 21-20 at the Seattle Seahawks. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: The backup to starter Derek Carr will likely be active tonight against the Broncos. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: The rookie sixth-round choice caught both passes thrown his way for 31 yards (21 and 10 yards) ... He played 15 out of 67 snaps for the Redskins in their 32-27 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still have no idea how Kelvin Harmon lasted until the 6th round. Felt like he was a Day 2 pick at worst. https://t.co/bx7xD5CjvT — ryan wilson (@ryanwilsonCBS) September 8, 2019

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made his lone field goal attempt, a 43-yarder, and both extra points to help the Bills rally for a 17-16 win at the New York Jets.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Started and had four tackles (including one solo) in the Giants' 35-17 loss at the Dallas Cowboys ... Played 46 out of 68 snaps on defense. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Ran four times for 13 yards and caught all four passes thrown his way for four yards in a 30-24 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Chargers ... Hines played 17 out of 63 snaps for the Colts' offense. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started and had three tackles, including one for a loss on his former teammate Nyheim Hines, in the Chargers' 30-24 overtime home win over the Indianapolis Colts ... Jones played 41 out of 63 snaps for the Chargers' defense.



OL Tyler Jones (2015-18), Denver Broncos: The undrafted free agent is on Denver's 10-player practice squad. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Was a reserve lineman who only played one snap on special teams in the Bears' 10-3 home loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to kick off the NFL season. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The undrafted rookie who made a splash during the Patriots' training camp caught the one pass thrown his way for 22 yards ... He played eight snaps out of 70 on offense for the Patriots in its 33-3 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The reserve linebacker made his career debut in a 21-20 loss at the Seattle Seahawks and assisted on one tackle ... He played three snaps on defense and was in on 23 special teams snaps. OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: In his first career action started and played all 58 snaps at left tackle for the Jaguars in its 40-26 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ... Was flagged once for holding ... Helped the Jags rush for 81 yards and 5.1 yards per carry, and the Chiefs had just one sack QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: Completed 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and ran for a six-yard gain to help the Chargers win 30-24 in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts ... Had a passer rating of 121.3 ... It was Rivers' 209th consecutive start in the NFL.

Watching Philip Rivers play against Jacoby Brissett. And my man Nyheim just caught a nice pass. Bringing a tear to my eye. Go Pack! — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) September 8, 2019

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: The backup running back ran two times for four yards and caught one of two passes thrown his way for two yards in the Steelers' 33-3 loss at the New England Patriots ... He also assisted on a special teams tackle ... Played 23 out of 69 plays on offense and on 17 special teams snaps. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Was place on the injured reserve for the 49ers, but is eligible to return midseason. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard for the Cardinals, who ran for 112 yards and 4.9 yards per carry but allowed five sacks during a 27-27 overtime tie with the visiting Detroit Lions ... Was flagged once for holding ... Played all 89 snaps in the game, including one where he accidentally sacked his own QB.

J.R. Sweezy gave this bitch a flying Undertaker clothesline https://t.co/AFKuQxjBGJ — Bagdirt (@DirtbagDonny) September 9, 2019

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: The stalwart left guard played all 70 snaps for the Patriots in its 33-3 win over visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, including some at right tackle after an injury to starter Marcus Cannon ... New England ran for 99 yards and 3.4 yards per carry and allowed only one sack.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Started at receiver and caught four out of six passes thrown his way for a team-high 52 yards, including a game-long 47-yarder, in the Packers' 10-3 win at the Chicago Bears on Thursday night ... Played 42 out of 64 snaps on offense. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two scores and ran four times for eight yards in a 21-20 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals ... Wilson had a 134.6 passer rating.