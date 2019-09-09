The Mountaineers defeated Football Championship Subdivision power James Madison 20-13 in its home opener Aug. 31, but struggled this past Saturday while losing 38-7 at Missouri. There is a transition undergoing in Morgantown. New head coach Neal Brown arrived after going 35-16 in four seasons at Troy, including winning at least 10 games in each of the past three years.

NC State football coach Dave Doeren knows his squad will face a true test this Saturday on the road, even if West Virginia is not off to an ideal start.

Doeren understands that there can be growing pains when taking over a new program. He went through them himself in 2013, his first year at NC State. That team went 3-9 overall and was winless in eight ACC games.



“They lost a lot of talent to the NFL and they lost their coaching staff,” Doeren said when asked about West Virginia. “They are a young roster, inexperienced roster. It’s a team used to winning, and we are similar to that. They are still trying to feel their way out.

“I know having been a first-year coach twice now [at Northern Illinois and NC State], it takes some time as a coaching staff and as a locker room to figure out what it is. It doesn’t mean they are a bad football team. You watch them and they have good players and are fast. Their DBs will hit you and are aggressive.”

This was to be the second of what was supposed to be a home-and-home with West Virginia. The looming threat of Hurricane Florence cancelled last year’s affair that was scheduled for Carter-Finley Stadium.

Doeren confirmed that this will be a one-off game now between the two teams. It is also the first time his young team led by a new quarterback will face a hostile environment on the road.

Doeren himself relishes such opportunities.

“There’s nothing more rewarding, in my opinion, of going into someone else’s stadium with all of that against you and playing really, really good football,” Doeren said. “I think that’s a tribute to your focus and your preparation if you can pull that off.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay will lead the offense that will be tested more than it ever has been this season.

“I think it’s easy as a quarterback [at home] when things don’t go well you can come to your sideline and the fans are behind you,” Doeren said. “It’s not going to be like that. … I told them the other day they’ll probably learn some new words that they haven’t heard before. Just smile when you start hearing that and people yelling at you.”

What Doeren is also hoping is that McKay will prove more accurate on his downfield passing than he has in the first two games.

Doeren noted that McKay threw a nice pass on a skinny post to redshirt freshman wide receiver Devin Carter, allowing Carter to use his size to make the reception. Yet the coach also said recalled McKay overthrew redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas on a potential touchdown, and his fade pass to junior Emeka Emezie sailed out of bounds without giving Emezie a chance.

“We went through it with Jacoby [Brissett] in his first year,” Doeren noted. “He struggled throwing the ball down the field accurately. Ryan [Finley] will tell you his biggest improvements were down the field accurately during the course of his career. That is just part of it.”

Doeren, though, sees the potential in McKay to make those passes.

“The good thing is that it hasn’t been bad in practice,” Doeren said. “We just have to get it to carry over onto the game.”