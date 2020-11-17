The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State respect undefeated, ranked Liberty
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren Liberty game Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Change at cornerback
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NC State players on Colts highlight week 10
• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s win over Florida State
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees strength in Wolfpack’s versatility
• Fayetteville Observer — Inside look at NC State basketball: 3 things to know
• Winston-Salem Journal — NCAA men’s basketball tournament to relocated to single area in 2021
• Technician — Pack football defense earns solid grades in win over Florida State
• Technician — NC State offensive grades benefit from 38-point performance
Tweets Of The Day
11.25.20— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 16, 2020
The Debut pic.twitter.com/rSi8G5bGOG
Dvae Doeren says that NC State's health is pretty positive and should have the same lineup as last week plus have safety Tanner Ingle back.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 16, 2020
"I think it's our toughest challenge to date. Their defensive line is bigger, faster, stronger...they pose a problem...It's a great challenge for us to just match their physicality."— David DeGuzman (@ddeguzmanTV) November 16, 2020
-- Freeze as Liberty prepares for NC State
The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in one location this season, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 16, 2020
Dan Gavitt on conference call right now:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 16, 2020
“At this point, there’s no plan to change the Nov. 25 start date.”
Dan Gavitt says plan remains to have 68 teams in the NCAA tourney, but that obviously things can change. ...— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 16, 2020
🚨 𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙉𝙀𝙍 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 🚨— USMC Sports (@USMCSports) November 16, 2020
Congratulations to @PassBreon from @RCS_NC / @PackMensBball basketball on winning the Fighting Spirit Contest for the Raleigh Area. What a great show of support for all of the finalists in this contest! pic.twitter.com/BZhL1V2Ew6
Thayer Thomas should have been the ACC's Receiver of the Week— BFriedACC (@BFriedACC) November 16, 2020
ACC Preview: No. 5 Louisville, No. 8 NC State headline women's race.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 17, 2020
by @aaronbeardap #ncaaw
https://t.co/dgCOQrzVlx
As part of the CP3 deal, OKC adds former UVA and Iona Prep G @tyjerome_ and former NC State commit @jalenlecque10— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 16, 2020
Lecque played for the @NYRhoops and Jerome for @PSACardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit https://t.co/WODhRR5CUV
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook