 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 17
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-17 07:20:07 -0600') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 17

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Nov. 17.



NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts
Kevin Keatts and Devon Daniels are scheduled to tip off on Nov. 25. (Ken Martin)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State respect undefeated, ranked Liberty

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren Liberty game Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Change at cornerback

• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NC State players on Colts highlight week 10

• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s win over Florida State

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees strength in Wolfpack’s versatility

• Fayetteville Observer — Inside look at NC State basketball: 3 things to know

• Winston-Salem Journal — NCAA men’s basketball tournament to relocated to single area in 2021

• Technician — Pack football defense earns solid grades in win over Florida State

• Technician — NC State offensive grades benefit from 38-point performance

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}