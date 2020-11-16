WATCH: Dave Doeren's Liberty game week Monday press conference
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game nine against No. 21 Liberty in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. on RSN.
NC State (5-3, 5-3 ACC) is coming off of a 38-22 win over Florida State and Liberty (8-0) defeated Western Carolina 58-14 last week.
Here is the video of the availability:
Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Liberty game week
——
