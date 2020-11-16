NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game nine against No. 21 Liberty in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. on RSN.

NC State (5-3, 5-3 ACC) is coming off of a 38-22 win over Florida State and Liberty (8-0) defeated Western Carolina 58-14 last week.

Here is the video of the availability: