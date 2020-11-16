The Indianapolis Colts scored a huge win at home on Thursday Night Football, a 34-17 triumph over the Tennessee Titans, and it has NC State to thank for it. In fact, Fox Sports' Joe Buck made sure to point out the contributions.



Birthday boy Nyheim Hines accounted for 115 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while legendary quarterback Philip Rivers moved into fifth place all-time in NFL passing yards, passing Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Even backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett got into the action by running for his first touchdown of the season. Below is a recap of how NC State's former players did in week 10 of the NFL season.

Jakobi Meyers' hot stretch continued with a touchdown pass. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 10

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 3-5 Vikings play at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football ... Bradbury has started every game this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Brissett played in his fourth game of the season and ran for a two-yard touchdown as the 6-3 Colts won 34-17 on Thursday Night Football... On the season, he is 2-of-5 passing for 17 yards while also running three times for two yards and the score.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Returned from injured reserve and played as a reserve in the the 3-7 Panthers lost 46-23 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Made four tackles (one solo) while playing 50 of 80 snaps on defense and six on special teams ... Has 27 tackles (16 solo and two for loss), an interception and two pass breakups on the season in seven games, six of them starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had had a solo tackle that went for a loss during the 3-6 Broncos' 37-12 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders ... Has 25 tackles (13 solo, seven for loss with 5.5 sacks) and 14 quarterback hurries in nine games, all starts.

Bradley Chubb gets to Josh Jacobs in the backfield. pic.twitter.com/zryVnFTIzM — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 15, 2020

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 6-3 Raiders defeated the Broncos, and Cole punted four times for an average of 43.5 yards ... Pinned the opponent inside the 20 three times and had a long of 61 yards ... For the year, he has 23 punts for an average of 43.7 yards (net of 40.3 yards), and has pinned 10 punts inside the 20. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 2-6-1 Bengals lost 36-10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers … Finley was active but did not play ... Has played in one game this season, with no statistics. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play as the the 1-8 Jaguars lost 24-20 at the Green Bay Packers … Glennon has not played yet this season. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 2-5 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Hauschka was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville's loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The 3-7 Giants won 27-17 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Hill had a solo tackle and pass breakup while playing 18 of 67 snaps on defense and one more on special teams ... For the season, he has 18 tackles (10 solo), a pass breakup and a sack in 10 contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines ran 12 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and also caught five of six passes thrown his way for 45 yards and a score in Indy's win ... Played 39 of 70 snaps on offense and three more on special teams ... Through nine games, he has 33 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns, plus 45 carries for 177 yards and two scores ... Has returned 17 punts for 151 yards, an average of 8.9 yards per runback.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve played four snaps on defense and 25 on special teams, where he made a tackle, in the 4-6 49ers' 27-13 loss at the New Orleans Saints ... Has played in seven games this year (one start) and has nine tackles (five solo) with two PBUs. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on injured reserve this past week and will miss at least three games with a chest injury … Has 58 tackles (40 solo) on the season while starting all eight contests he played.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 2-7 Chargers' 29-21 loss at the Miami Dolphins ... Had three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, while playing 45 of 58 snaps on defense and seven more on special teams ... For the season, he has 12 tackles (five solo) in six games, all starts ... Also has three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Started at receiver and led the Patriots with five receptions for 59 yards and also threw a 24-yard touchdown in 4-5 New England's 23-17 upset of visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football ... Played 57 out of 58 snaps in the game ... On the year, he has 28 receptions for 353 yards in eight games in which he was active.

Jakobi Meyers throws a dime to Rex Burkhead for a 24-yard TD. #Patriots pulling out the trickery tonight.



pic.twitter.com/XwJ3IyKpgH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2020

‘I was ecstatic': Jakobi Meyers revels in trick play touchdown pass to spark Patriots in win over Ravens https://t.co/mWtKPr28TX — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) November 16, 2020

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Played as a reserve in the 3-5-1 Eagles' loss at the Giants and had two tackles (one solo) while playing 16 of 71 snaps on defense and five more on special teams … Has three tackles, including one sack, and two quarterback hurries in three appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Played three snaps as a reserve in the 6-3 Titans' loss to the Colts ... Has three stops (one solo) in seven games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Played as a reserve for the first time this season in the Bengals' loss ... Had seven tackles (four solo) on defense and added one more on special teams ... Played 43 of 73 snaps on defense and added 10 more on special teams ... Has 51 tackles (32 solo) on the season, including two for a loss, and a pass breakup.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve played threesnaps on offense and four more on special teams in Jacksonville's loss ... Has played in every game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 29 of 39 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown while finishing with a 105.5 rating in the 6-3 Colts' win ... For the season, he has completed 215 of 313 passes (68.7 percent) for 2,395 yards and 11 scores with seven picks, and rushed for a net of minus-2 yards on 12 attempts ... Has a QB rating of 93.6 ... Is eighth among QBs with at least 50 pass attempts in completion percentage

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve played a snap on offense and 11 on special teams snaps, where he had a tackle, in the 9-0 Steelers' win over the Bengals … Has two receptions for five yards and three carries for eight yards in nine games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played one snap on defense and 21 on special teams in 2-8 Washington's 30-27 loss at the Detroit Lions ... Has three tackles (one for loss) in six games played this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve defensive lineman logged 24 snaps on defense and one on special teams in the 49ers' loss ... Was credited with an assist on a tackle but also had a sack on Saints' QB Drew Brees that was questionably flagged for roughing the passer that also knocked Brees out of the game ... Has six tackles (three solo) in nine games played.



49ers' Kentavius Street was called for a "Roughing the Passer" on Drew Brees in today's game.@DeanBlandino explains if that was the right call or not. pic.twitter.com/jGdY2sfvFs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2020

Well guys... we found it. The worst roughing the passer in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/PTGxVeqV3L — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 15, 2020

OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Returned from injured reserve and started at right guard for the 6-3 Cardinals in its 32-30 win at home over the Buffalo Bills ... The Cardinals ran for 217 yards, two touchdowns and a 6.2 yards per carry, and forfeited three sacks and three quarterback hurries ... Sweezy has started all six games he's played. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Played all 58 snaps for the Patriots at left guard in its win ... The Patriots ran for 173 yards, one touchdown and 4.4 yards per carry, and forfeited one sack and three quarterback hurries ... Thuney has started every game this season, mostly at left guard but also some at center. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Starting receiver caught four of six passes thrown his way for 149 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown, in the 7-2 Packers' win over Jacksonville ... Has 22 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns through nine contests, all starts. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The 6-3 Seahawks fell 23-16 at the Los Angeles Rams ... Wilson completed 22 of 37 passes for 248 yards with two picks for a QB rating of 57.0 ... Ran eight times for 60 yards … On the season, has completed 233 of 334 passes (69.8 percent, fourth in the NFL among QBs with more than 50 pass attempts) for 2,789 passing yards (second) with a league-leading 28 touchdowns and 10 picks ... Added 325 rushing yards on 45 rushes this season and posted a QB rating of 110.5 (third).

Is Russell Wilson injured? Somethings off — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 15, 2020