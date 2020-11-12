 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 12
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Nov. 12.



NC State Wolfpack basketball signee Ernest Ross
Four-star Ernest Ross is NC State's highest-rated signee. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State vs. Miami

• The Wolfpakcer — NC State 2021 basketball recruits on signing day

• The Wolfpacker — C.J. Clark is getting comfortable at nose tackle

• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Vi Jones almost ended up at FSU

• The Wolfpacker — NC State 2020-21 basketball schedule analysis

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: 2021 four-star guard Terquavion Smith signs with NC State

• The Wolfpacker — ACC men’s and women’s preseason polls released

• The Wolfpacker — NC State women’s basketball releases its 2020-21 schedule

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball signs three players for Class of 2021

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State special teams need to remain special for the rest of the season

• Fayetteville Observer — Florida State at NC State: 5 things to know

• Fayetteville Observer — College basketball signing day: NC State

• Technician — Melissa Evans leading Pack volleyball through short season

• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 101, Ep. 2: Pack football overperforming, 8-3 a legit possibility?

• Technician — NC State men’s soccer suffers first winless season in two decades

• Technician — Pack football looks to rebound in encounter with Florida State

• GoPack.com — NC State wrestling sending seven to UWW Junior Nationals

• GoPack.com — Softball signs six in nationally-ranked recruiting class

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

