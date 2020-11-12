The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Nov. 12.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State vs. Miami
• The Wolfpakcer — NC State 2021 basketball recruits on signing day
• The Wolfpacker — C.J. Clark is getting comfortable at nose tackle
• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Vi Jones almost ended up at FSU
• The Wolfpacker — NC State 2020-21 basketball schedule analysis
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: 2021 four-star guard Terquavion Smith signs with NC State
• The Wolfpacker — ACC men’s and women’s preseason polls released
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women’s basketball releases its 2020-21 schedule
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball signs three players for Class of 2021
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State special teams need to remain special for the rest of the season
• Fayetteville Observer — Florida State at NC State: 5 things to know
• Fayetteville Observer — College basketball signing day: NC State
• Technician — Melissa Evans leading Pack volleyball through short season
• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 101, Ep. 2: Pack football overperforming, 8-3 a legit possibility?
• Technician — NC State men’s soccer suffers first winless season in two decades
• Technician — Pack football looks to rebound in encounter with Florida State
• GoPack.com — NC State wrestling sending seven to UWW Junior Nationals
• GoPack.com — Softball signs six in nationally-ranked recruiting class
Tweets Of The Day
So #FSU players out, per Norvell:— Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) November 11, 2020
QB James Blackman (transfer)
DL Marvin Wilson (injury)
OL Devontay Love-Taylor (injury)
WR Tamorrion Terry (no longer a part of program, unspecified so far)
Mike Norvell says Jordan Travis will be continued to be evaluated before FSU's game against NC State on Saturday.— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) November 11, 2020
Yessir it’s official! Congrats to Ernest Ross on signing with NC State today!@2020GameEliteFL @gameeliteatl https://t.co/1RyOZWGDaL— Russell Powell (@koachrussp2) November 12, 2020
Here is a screen grab from 2021 NC State recruit Breon Pass’ signing day earlier via Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/v3Y13nHoGK— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) November 11, 2020
The Predicted Order of Finish is here! @UVAMensHoops opens as the preseason favorite for the first time since 1982.— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) November 11, 2020
Read more » https://t.co/TrgIWDzJSX pic.twitter.com/lAeVuifw7X
SHOWTIME!!!— Rubio Long Snapping® (@TheChrisRubio) November 11, 2020
TOP 12 Rubio Long Snapper Alex McLaughlin (NC, 2021) has picked up an offer to NC State! #RubioFamily #TheFactory #1Pack1Goalhttps://t.co/XwTpNkLfDr pic.twitter.com/Kg5XglVVbf
Excited to welcome this class to the Wolfpack fam! https://t.co/QVy57JWmte pic.twitter.com/QfvP8g8N4a— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) November 11, 2020
Our Pack got bigger today 🥰— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 11, 2020
🐺🐺 @YoungBuc_2021
🐺🐺 @hartske52
🐺🐺 @jes1baller1
Everything you need to know about our top-15 signing class ⤵️https://t.co/5flk7UjXw4
Ready to rock and roll!— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 11, 2020
Our 2020-21 schedule is HERE: https://t.co/v1W4sh00lx#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/CCsFqzkiLX
BIG win for @tennisgalarneau today at the Atlantic Tire Championships ATP Challenger in Cary!— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) November 10, 2020
He defeated 2016 NCAA Champion Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 4-6, 6-1! pic.twitter.com/92twMLiXRl
Video Of The Day
Big Shots Myrtle Beach Live MVP makes his return to The BEACH!— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) November 11, 2020
2021 NC State commit Terquavion Smith will take the floor with Harts Select this weekend at #BigShots Myrtle Beach Tip-Off@Tgetsbuckss23 @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/gpy1NHcEhS
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook