NC State women's basketball releases its 2020-21 schedule
NC State Wolfpack women's basketball's 2020-21 conference schedule is out. We also know NC State has agreed to a two-year home-and-home series with preseason ranked No. 1 South Carolina which will begin this season in Columbia.
Below is the Pack's slate from what we know so far:
The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story.
|Date
|Opponent
|
Nov. 25
|
North Florida
|
Nov. 29
|
Radford
|
Dec. 3
|
at No. 1 South Carolina
|
Dec. 6
|
Coastal Carolina
|
Dec. 9
|
Elon
|
Dec. 13
|
at Boston College
|
Dec. 17
|
Wake Forest
|
Dec. 20
|
Duke
|
Dec. 31
|
at Georgia Tech
|
Jan. 3
|
Boston College
|
Jan. 7
|
at Virginia Tech
|
Jan. 10
|
at Wake Forest
|
Jan. 14
|
Virginia
|
Jan. 17
|
at No. 5 Louisville
|
Jan. 21
|
at Florida State
|
Jan. 24
|
Virginia Tech
|
Jan. 28
|
at Duke
|
Feb. 4
|
Miami
|
Feb. 7
|
at North Carolina
|
Feb. 11
|
Clemson
|
Feb. 15
|
No. 22 Notre Dame
|
Feb. 18
|
at Virginia
|
Feb. 21
|
North Carolina
|
Feb. 25
|
Pittsburgh
|
Feb. 28
|
at No. 23 Syracuse
|
Mar. 3-7
|
ACC Women's Basketball Tournament (Greensboro Coliseum)
