 NC State Wolfpack releases women's basketball's 2020-21 schedule
Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack women's basketball's 2020-21 conference schedule is out. We also know NC State has agreed to a two-year home-and-home series with preseason ranked No. 1 South Carolina which will begin this season in Columbia.

Below is the Pack's slate from what we know so far:

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story.

NC State Wolfpack basketball Wes Moore
Head coach Wes Moore's Wolfpack is ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. (The Associated Press)
NC State 2020-21 Women's Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent

Nov. 25

North Florida

Nov. 29

Radford

Dec. 3

at No. 1 South Carolina

Dec. 6

Coastal Carolina

Dec. 9

Elon

Dec. 13

at Boston College

Dec. 17

Wake Forest

Dec. 20

Duke

Dec. 31

at Georgia Tech

Jan. 3

Boston College

Jan. 7

at Virginia Tech

Jan. 10

at Wake Forest

Jan. 14

Virginia

Jan. 17

at No. 5 Louisville

Jan. 21

at Florida State

Jan. 24

Virginia Tech

Jan. 28

at Duke

Feb. 4

Miami

Feb. 7

at North Carolina

Feb. 11

Clemson

Feb. 15

No. 22 Notre Dame

Feb. 18

at Virginia

Feb. 21

North Carolina

Feb. 25

Pittsburgh

Feb. 28

at No. 23 Syracuse

Mar. 3-7

ACC Women's Basketball Tournament (Greensboro Coliseum)

