WATCH: 2021 four-star guard Terquavion Smith signs with NC State
Four-star 2021 guard Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central High in Farmville, N.C., signed with NC State Wednesday afternoon.
Smith, ranked No. 24 among shooting guards and No. 99 overall nationally according to Rivals, first committed to NC State in February of 2019.
Watch the video of Smith answering questions from media members following his signing:
