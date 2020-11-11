The ACC has released its preseason polls for men's and women's basketball, including its All-ACC teams and Player of the Year selections. Men's basketball is selected by media members and women's basketball is selected by the league's head coaches and a predetermined Blue Ribbon Panel. Here is how NC State fared in both the men's and women's preseason polls:

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels returns as the second-leading scorer and rebounder on the Wolfpack in 2020-21. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Men's basketball

The Wolfpack landed at No. 8 in the predicted order of finish according to media members. This falls in the middle of where the consensus expectations for NC State have been during the preseason. In our preseason ACC power rankings, we had NC State at No. 6. Notable college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, however, had the Pack at No. 10 in his preseason power rankings. NC State was not represented on either of the first or second All-ACC squads, but Pack freshman guard Cam Hayes received one vote for the league's preseason Freshman of the Year.

Scottie Barnes is the ACC Preseason Freshman of the Year (64 votes). Duke's Jalen Johnson (60) is second.



Caleb Love, UNC (9)

Day'Ron Sharpe, UNC (6)

DJ Steward, Duke (4)

Reece Beekman, UVA (3)

Jeremy Roach, Duke (3)

RJ Davis, UNC (3)

Mark Williams, Duke (2)

Cam Hayes, NCSU (1)

Women's basketball

NC State, the defending ACC Tournament champion, was selected to finish No. 2 in the preseason ACC predicted order of finish. Last year's regular-season champion, Louisville, earned the top spot. The Wolfpack have two representatives on the preseason All-ACC team: junior center Elissa Cunane and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner. NC State also earned its highest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 8 to begin the 2020-21 campaign. The Wolfpack picked up right where it left off after finishing the 2019-20 season with the same ranking, No. 8.

NC State women’s basketball has two players make the preseason All-ACC team: junior center Elissa Cunane and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner.



The Wolfpack was selected to finish second in the league by the head coaches and blue ribbon panel. — Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) November 10, 2020

We'll open the season with 4 teams in the @AP_Top25!