 ACC men's and women's preseason polls released
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 09:18:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

ACC men's and women's preseason polls released

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The ACC has released its preseason polls for men's and women's basketball, including its All-ACC teams and Player of the Year selections.

Men's basketball is selected by media members and women's basketball is selected by the league's head coaches and a predetermined Blue Ribbon Panel.

Here is how NC State fared in both the men's and women's preseason polls:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Devon Daniels
Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels returns as the second-leading scorer and rebounder on the Wolfpack in 2020-21. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Men's basketball

The Wolfpack landed at No. 8 in the predicted order of finish according to media members. This falls in the middle of where the consensus expectations for NC State have been during the preseason.

In our preseason ACC power rankings, we had NC State at No. 6. Notable college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, however, had the Pack at No. 10 in his preseason power rankings.

NC State was not represented on either of the first or second All-ACC squads, but Pack freshman guard Cam Hayes received one vote for the league's preseason Freshman of the Year.

Women's basketball 

NC State, the defending ACC Tournament champion, was selected to finish No. 2 in the preseason ACC predicted order of finish. Last year's regular-season champion, Louisville, earned the top spot.

The Wolfpack have two representatives on the preseason All-ACC team: junior center Elissa Cunane and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner.

NC State also earned its highest preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 8 to begin the 2020-21 campaign. The Wolfpack picked up right where it left off after finishing the 2019-20 season with the same ranking, No. 8.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}