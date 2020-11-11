NC State 2021 basketball recruits on signing day
NC State received the signatures of all three of its 2021 basketball commits Wednesday during signing day.
Four-star guard Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central High in Farmville, N.C., four-star forward Ernest Ross of Sante Fe High in Alachua, Fla., and three-star guard Breon Pass of Reidsville Senior High in Reidsville, N.C. all signed with the Wolfpack Wednesday afternoon.
Ross is the highest-ranked in the class according to Rivals. He comes in at No. 54 nationally and No. 12 among forwards in the 2021 class.
Smith, the first to commit in the class, has seen his stock rise with stellar performances with Tea Marie Hoops and Team CP3 this summer. He is ranked No. 99 overall and No. 24 among shooting guards according to Rivals.
Pass was a two-sport athlete that received Power Five offers in football and basketball. He was offered to play both at NC State, but decided he would focus on basketball in college. He is ranked No. 34 among point guards in the 2021 class according to Rivals.
Here are videos and pictures of the newest Wolfpack signees from Wednesday afternoon:
Here is a screen grab from 2021 NC State recruit Breon Pass’ signing day earlier via Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/v3Y13nHoGK— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) November 11, 2020
@SFHS_Athletics Ernest Ross signs with @PackMensBball this afternoon. @ThePrepZone @ByCoreyDavis pic.twitter.com/LvmZAQWKec— Marty Pallman (@mpallman) November 11, 2020
Big day at Santa Fe H.S. as 6'9" basketball star Ernest Ross signs with NC State. Hear from Ross on what this commitment means to him tonight at 6 & 11. pic.twitter.com/aWjE5CbwF7— Kevin Wells (@Kevin_WCJB) November 11, 2020
