The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State’s class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Jaleel Davis has the right attitude
• The Wolfpacker — Jaleel Davis felt NC State was home
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis
• The Wolfpacker — Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren talks upcoming season for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros in PFF’s projected starter’s list: Defense
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC football record book: NC State’s Torry Holt grabbed spotlight with 5 TDs against Florida State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football coach Dave Doeren wants to finish what he started in Raleigh
• Raleigh News.& Observer — Rock Hill’s Nick McCloud overcame injury at NC State. He’s now headed to Notre Dame.
• Burlington Times-News — Athletic association drafts guidelines to resume high school activities in North Carolina
• Greensboro News & Record — NCHSAA not ready to talk about pushing back football yet
• Charlotte Observer — High school football, ‘a little normalcy’ on the way back? Teams could hit the field soon
• GoPack.com — Nick Swiney named Collegiate Baseball All-American
• GoPack.com — Three from track and field earn USTFCCCA All-America honors
Tweets Of The Day
Committed🐺🔴⚫️ @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel @CoachGarrisonOL @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/ToBBEWoWOi— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) May 26, 2020
#Pack21 Homegrown Red Light Special!!! pic.twitter.com/xFr6AJPK8G— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) May 26, 2020
Newest OL Commit got @CoachGarrisonOL like ... #OLRules #HugABigGuy #whosnext #WolfpackNation pic.twitter.com/hQV6kt52fU— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) May 26, 2020
BOOM 💣 Love our newest OL Commit - he can pancake defensive guys like ... #GoPack #HugABigGuy #HTT #1Pack1Goal #Redlightison pic.twitter.com/gdZuBdfjsg— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) May 26, 2020
AGTG!!!— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) May 26, 2020
✞
Wow!! I am so thankful and blessed to have received an Offer To Nc State!!@CoachGarrisonOL @alexbbarr @Coachtimbeck @StateCoachD @CoachHoon @CoachSimmonsFB @RecruitGeorgia @ChadSimmons_ !!! #Wolfpack 🐺 pic.twitter.com/kYopZdc96D
I cannot be more happy, proud & excited for @Carrollton_High OL @LyndonCooper5 on his #ACC offer from @PackFootball today !!! One of the hardest working young men we have !!! #1Pack1Goal @StateCoachD @PackPride @WolfpackMaven @Pack_Recruiting @InsidePackSport @MDohertyFB pic.twitter.com/i5HNrTWTVc— Sean Calhoun (@CoachHoon) May 26, 2020
I want to Thank All of the Coaches that have believed in my potential & offered me opportunities to play football on the next level. Although My Recruitment is Still Open, I will be Focusing on these 15 schools at the moment... #ClearEyeView #Blessed #Honored @QO_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/MmLOnUtiDk— Ryan “Bo” Barnes (@Bo11Ryan) May 26, 2020
Culture Driven! #HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/1DqcJ75pzg— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) May 26, 2020
For the first time in his career, @NicholasSwiney has been named an All-American by @CBNewspaper.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 26, 2020
🔗https://t.co/QGflHsXEwJ pic.twitter.com/sANowArprq
Video Of The Day
