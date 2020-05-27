News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 07:53:47 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 27

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 27.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next

• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State’s class of 2021

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Jaleel Davis has the right attitude

• The Wolfpacker — Jaleel Davis felt NC State was home

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis

• The Wolfpacker — Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren talks upcoming season for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros in PFF’s projected starter’s list: Defense

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC football record book: NC State’s Torry Holt grabbed spotlight with 5 TDs against Florida State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football coach Dave Doeren wants to finish what he started in Raleigh

• Raleigh News.& Observer — Rock Hill’s Nick McCloud overcame injury at NC State. He’s now headed to Notre Dame.

• Burlington Times-News — Athletic association drafts guidelines to resume high school activities in North Carolina

• Greensboro News & Record — NCHSAA not ready to talk about pushing back football yet

• Charlotte Observer — High school football, ‘a little normalcy’ on the way back? Teams could hit the field soon

• GoPack.com — Nick Swiney named Collegiate Baseball All-American

• GoPack.com — Three from track and field earn USTFCCCA All-America honors

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}