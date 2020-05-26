Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis commits to NC State
NC State football continues to build its recruiting class on the offensive side of the football by landing a verbal commitment from three-star tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C.
Davis is the Pack's sixth pledge in the 2021 class, with five of them coming from targets on offense.
The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Davis was offered by NC State in January at a junior day. Prior to that he had camped in the summer of 2019, attended the Alpha Wolf Showcase in July and went to a game in the fall.
Committed🐺🔴⚫️ @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel @CoachGarrisonOL @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/ToBBEWoWOi— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) May 26, 2020
Rivals.com ranks Davis as the No. 54 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 22 player from the state of North Carolina. He is the second player from the Raiders’ high school program to commit to NC State, joining three-star receiver Jakolbe Baldwin.
Davis started at left tackle for Richmond, who won its first 13 games last season before falling to eventual 4-AA state champ Charlotte Vance High in the third round of the state playoffs.
Davis also had offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others.
The Wolfpacker talked with Davis about his decision and will have more soon.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook