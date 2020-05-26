NC State football continues to build its recruiting class on the offensive side of the football by landing a verbal commitment from three-star tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C.

Davis is the Pack's sixth pledge in the 2021 class, with five of them coming from targets on offense.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Davis was offered by NC State in January at a junior day. Prior to that he had camped in the summer of 2019, attended the Alpha Wolf Showcase in July and went to a game in the fall.