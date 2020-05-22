The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 22
• The Wolfpacker — ESPN analyst calls Mike Summey a home run hire for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round three
• The Wolfpacker — NC State University alters fall schedule in latest effort to reopen campus
• The Wolfpacker — What Phase 2 means for NC State athletics
• GoPack.com — Catching up with Alexis Galarneau
• GoPack.com — Cooking with the o-line: Joe Sculthorpe
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Third round of best game for NC State since 2000, Carter-Finley Regional final: 1 seed is a football Gator Bowl victory over Notre Dame in 2003. 2 seed is a men's basketball win over one-seeded Villanova in the 2015 NCAA tournament. Details here: https://t.co/DnHVh1v7Aq— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 21, 2020
NFL snaps played by QBs from 2006 - 2019:— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 21, 2020
USC - 25.2k
Michigan - 21.1k
Purdue - 20.1k
Boston College - 19.5k
North Carolina State - 18.9k pic.twitter.com/E5rVDc5xM3
NC State's 1973-74 team makes the list. https://t.co/3bT34AWvED— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 21, 2020
Top 12! My recruitment is still 100% open🌟#NotOfficial #CanChange pic.twitter.com/I8mC2Eb3qv— Damarius McGhee (@D_McGhee6) May 21, 2020
After an awesome virtual junior day I am ecstatic to say I have received an offer from THE North Carolina State University! Thank you to @Coachtimbeck and the entire staff. @MDFootball @premiumsportsla @TheMatt_V @GregBiggins @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman #1Pack1Goal 🔴⚪️🐺 pic.twitter.com/pioHzbuwDD— CJ Williams (@CJWilliams_03) May 22, 2020
🚨NEW EPISODE🚨— Hoop State Network (@TheHoopState) May 21, 2020
Episode 3️⃣ of #HoopStateStuff with @HoopStateAnt
📺: https://t.co/LruEaVMYlY
➡️@TheShakeelMoore DOES NOT MISS in #DunkChamps
➡️@NickFarrar15 HORSE L🆚 SIMMONS#HoopState🍿 pic.twitter.com/mnFaTK5V8t
NC State to start fall semester on Aug. 10 and eliminate fall break so that it can conclude the semester before Thanksgiving. https://t.co/3urFrMgLSD— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 21, 2020
It’s crazy to think this was year one...wrestling is growing faster than ever in Raleigh. Love the passion that @packwrestle #WPN fans have. #tbt #doubledown #packmentality pic.twitter.com/zNchU36Lqa— The Skip 🐺🔴⚫️ (@pat_popolizio) May 21, 2020
"You grew up watching games like that and it was a really surreal experience."@AJCole90 gives us a look behind-the-scenes with his favorite photos from his rookie season. 📸 pic.twitter.com/XF86doeIAw— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 21, 2020
Top 9th. Wake leads 5-4. @NCStateBaseball down to their final strike. Runners on 2nd & 3rd...— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 21, 2020
Chaos ensues. #ACCBASE pic.twitter.com/ADne7WQRJj
