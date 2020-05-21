NC State University alters fall schedule in latest effort to reopen campus
Joining the nationwide trend started by South Carolina and Notre Dame, among others, NC State University announced on Thursday that it would speed up the start of the fall semester, now beginning on Aug. 10.
It will also eliminate the fall break, which combined with the earlier first day of classes will allow the semester to be completed by Thanksgiving. The semester had originally been intended to begin Aug. 19.
The motivating factors behind these moves is led by a desire to beat a potential second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that many believe will come in late-fall, early-winter around the time the flu season reactivates.
Secondly, it minimizes the opportunities for students and staff to take an extended leave away from campus. Fall break and Thanksgiving holiday are the two biggest breaks in the academic calendar for schools in the fall.
Less travel away from campus means less risk of a student or staff member contacting the virus elsewhere and bringing it back.
What does this mean for NC State sports? It begins with the basic: without students on campus this fall there will almost surely be no athletics. This is the latest sign that schools are serious about reopening.
“Finalizing these dates is an important step forward in NC State’s planning efforts toward bringing students, faculty and staff back to campus safely for the fall,” NC State’s press release stated.
Thus NC State’s announcement is a positive development for those hoping to see Wolfpack football in the fall. It follows an announcement on Tuesday, when chancellor Randy Woodson created 10 campus task forces dealing with a variety of areas of focus for “the reactivation of NC State.”
The different task forces will cover academic calendar; campus facilities and grounds; student activities; organized research; extension; partnerships; engagement and economic development; development and alumni engagement; athletics; campus enterprises and dining; and university housing.
NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan has named the leader of the athletics task force.
The NCAA on Wednesday evening confirmed earlier reports that athletes will be allowed to resume voluntary workouts subject to local regulations on June 1, but NC State will have to decide when it's ready to proceed.
Overall, the series of steps taken in the past week has laid a groundwork for a potential return for Wolfpack sports.
