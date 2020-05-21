Joining the nationwide trend started by South Carolina and Notre Dame, among others, NC State University announced on Thursday that it would speed up the start of the fall semester, now beginning on Aug. 10.

It will also eliminate the fall break, which combined with the earlier first day of classes will allow the semester to be completed by Thanksgiving. The semester had originally been intended to begin Aug. 19.

The motivating factors behind these moves is led by a desire to beat a potential second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that many believe will come in late-fall, early-winter around the time the flu season reactivates.

Secondly, it minimizes the opportunities for students and staff to take an extended leave away from campus. Fall break and Thanksgiving holiday are the two biggest breaks in the academic calendar for schools in the fall.