TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round three
With the second round nearly complete we advance to the Elite Eight of TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000.
We kick off the third round with two memorable football and basketball games from each decade of the pool. The Carter-Finley region has been all chalk leading up to the regional finals.
The winner of the matchup below will move on to the Final Four of our bracket. We'll preview each of the semifinal games on next week's Wolfpacker Podcast.
No. 1 Football 2003 Gator Bowl vs No. 2 Men's Basketball 2015 NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen Clincher
1 seed: Football vs. Notre Dame in the 2003 Gator Bowl
No. 17 NC State 28 No. 11 Notre Dame 6
NC State outscored Notre Dame 21-0 in the second quarter in what turned out to be a blow out of a game.
Junior quarterback Phillip Rivers was named Gator Bowl MVP after throwing for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Wolfpack finished the season ranked 11th nationally, the highest final ranking among ACC teams that season.
Freshman running back T.A. McClendon added two more touchdowns on the ground. The Wolfpack defense forced three Irish interceptions and only allowed two field goals.
2 seed NCAA second round vs. Villanova 2015 (Basketball)
NC State 71 Villanova 68
Following NC State’s buzzer-beating win over LSU in the first round of the tournament, the Wolfpack surprised everyone when it beat No. 1 seed Villanova, 71-68 in Pittsburgh, to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Junior guard Trevor Lacey scored 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and NC State was able to survive a furious Wildcats late push.
The crying Villanova pep-band piccolo player after the game would become a signature moment for March Madness.
