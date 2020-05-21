With the second round nearly complete we advance to the Elite Eight of TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000.

We kick off the third round with two memorable football and basketball games from each decade of the pool. The Carter-Finley region has been all chalk leading up to the regional finals.

The winner of the matchup below will move on to the Final Four of our bracket. We'll preview each of the semifinal games on next week's Wolfpacker Podcast.