ESPN college basketball analyst Richie Schueler worked as a coach at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, N.C., for 10 years, first as an assistant and then four seasons as head coach. In that time, St. Andrews was part of what was then known as the Carolinas-Virginia Athletic Conference. One of its rivals in that league was Queens College in Charlotte. Meanwhile, in 2003 Mike Summey was hired as an assistant coach for Queens, just as Schueler was getting started in his second year at St. Andrews. The two began a friendship that now extends over 15 years. When Summey was hired this week as Kevin Keatts’ new assistant coach at Summey’s alma mater NC State, Schueler took to twitter to call the move a “home run hire,” further illustrating his approval by attaching a GIF of Leonardo Di Caprio in a well done-style clap while acting in his role as Jordan Beflort in “Wolf of Wall Street.”

Coach Kevin Keatts of NC State made a home run hire in snagging @CoachSummeyNCSU out of Bowling Green. I’ve known Mike for about 15 years and have watched him continue to excel in the profession! pic.twitter.com/c8b5GcLOXP — Richie Schueler (@RichieSchueler) May 20, 2020

“In my tweet, I put he is a home run hire because he is balanced in all areas,” Schueler said. “It’s hard to find a guy like that.” Schueler added that in the coaching profession you will find some who are good teachers but not recruiters or communicators. Conversely you might find some who are the opposite. You will see coaches who are good in the office but not on the gym. “Mike’s a great recruiter,” Schueler said. “He’s a guy that’s been a head coach. He knows how to be a technician. He’s great with people. He’s a likable guy. I think he’s just balanced.” Summey’s head coaching experience came in 2008-09 when he went to Bethany College in West Virginia, a Division III program. Despite losing four starters, Summey went 17-12 in the best first-year record for a coach at the school. They finished second in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference and made an appearance in the conference title game. Yet what caught Schueler’s eye was not how well Summey did but rather what he did. Summey left to become the director of basketball operations at Miami in the ACC. “That told me everything I needed to know about him,” Schueler said. “This guy has got a good job, a good-paying job. He’s going to leave because he wants to grind and climb the ladder, and he’s done that. Now look where he’s at. Now he’s at North Carolina State and a chance to compete in the ACC as an assistant coach.” Summey left Miami to become an assistant for a second time at St. Francis (Pa.) before spending the past five seasons at Bowling Green. When he settles in at NC State, Schueler is confident that Keatts will discover he hired a tireless assistant on his staff. “He is all basketball,” Schueler said of Summey. “He is 100 percent in. It’s obvious with his progress. “You’ll see him at any basketball event. He’s a guy that’s going to work 12-to-15 hours a day. He’s kind of insane about it, which is not a bad thing when you are looking for a guy that’s going to work hard for you.”