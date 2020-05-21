For those hoping that the college football season will start on-schedule in September, this week has been the best since the coronavirus put the sports world on hold in March.

On Monday, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Greg Abbott of Texas and Gavin Newsom of California kicked off the momentum with harmonious announcements that their respective states will allow pro sports to return in June. Coming from the three most populous U.S. states, including two that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19, it was a necessary precursor for the return of college sports.

Then on Wednesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced in a release that the state would be moving into a “Safer At Home Phase 2” beginning Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

Restaurant dining rooms will reopen at 50 percent capacity, as well as swimming pools, barber shops, salons and other personal care businesses. Gyms, bars and playgrounds, however, will not reopen despite being a part of Phase 2 in the Governor’s original plan.

The modified Phase 2 also expands the limit on outside mass gatherings from 10 to 25. Safer At Home Phase 2 will last until Friday, June 26 according to the release.

So what does this Phase 2 mean for college sports in North Carolina? Well, it opens the door for a return of athletics while shifting the burden of decision-making to conferences, universities and the NCAA.