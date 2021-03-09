 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 9
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 9

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, March 9.



NC State Wolfpack basketball center Manny Bates
NC State redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates was named to the All-ACC defense team. (Rachel Pincus)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren is ready to kick off spring

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren and players spring practice pressers

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren talks spring practices

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts likes NC State’s draw in the ACC Tournament

• The Wolfpacker — Five questions for NC State spring football practices

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s second-straight ACC Tournament title

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of ACC Tournament

• The Wolfpacker — NC State players Manny Bates and Jericole Hellems earn All-ACC honors

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wednesday morning conference calls set tone for ACC basketball’s season of uncertainty

• Raleigh News & Observer — Talking preps: NC State coach Dave Doeren joins the show

• Raleigh News & Observer — Four things to look for as NC State football starts spring practice on Tuesday

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State spring camp begins with healthy starting QB

• Technician — Women’s basketball ACC Tournament takeaways: The back-to-back Pack

• Technician — Baseball takeaways: Fix the bullpen, offense is doing its part

• Technician — Softball takeaways: Strong ACC start but problems giving up runs early in games

• GoPack.com — Spring forward

• GoPack.com — Bates and Hellems receive ACC recognition

• GoPack.com — NC State women’s soccer 2021 spring season update

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

