NC State players Manny Bates and Jericole Hellems earn All-ACC honors
NC State basketball redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates and redshirt junior forward Jericole Hellems represented the Wolfpack with All-ACC honors that were announced Monday morning.
Bates was named to the ACC All-Defensive team and received the second-most votes of the five-man squad.
The 6-11, 230-pounder led the conference in blocked shots for the second season in a row. Bates finished with 62 blocks in the 2020-21 regular season, averaging out at 3.0 blocks per game. He also led the ACC in conference-only games, averaging 2.75 blocks per contest against league competition.
He set a career-high with eight blocks in the Pack's road game at Saint Louis in December, marking the most blocks in a single contest by an ACC player this season.
His seven blocks in NC State's road loss to North Carolina in January also tied for the ACC record for most blocked shots in a conference game this season.
𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗛𝗠𝗔𝗡 & 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗦— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 8, 2021
Incredible seasons for these two groups 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KvKCU6Bvqr
Hellems earned an All-ACC honorable mention.
The 6-7, 205-pounder started in every contest for the Wolfpack after coming off of the bench in the season opener.
Hellems finished the season averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Behind senior guard Braxton Beverly, he also finished second of the team in three-point shooting average (38.8 percent).
Since fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels' season-ending injury in late January, Hellems' scoring average increased to 14.7 points per game.
He's scored in double figures in 12 of the last 13 contests.
