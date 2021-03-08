NC State basketball redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates and redshirt junior forward Jericole Hellems represented the Wolfpack with All-ACC honors that were announced Monday morning.

Bates was named to the ACC All-Defensive team and received the second-most votes of the five-man squad.

The 6-11, 230-pounder led the conference in blocked shots for the second season in a row. Bates finished with 62 blocks in the 2020-21 regular season, averaging out at 3.0 blocks per game. He also led the ACC in conference-only games, averaging 2.75 blocks per contest against league competition.

He set a career-high with eight blocks in the Pack's road game at Saint Louis in December, marking the most blocks in a single contest by an ACC player this season.

His seven blocks in NC State's road loss to North Carolina in January also tied for the ACC record for most blocked shots in a conference game this season.