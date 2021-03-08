“Your ability to plan and be fluid and communicate well, and get buy-in from everybody, not just your players but from everybody, to work together for a common goal. It was really a test to that, I think.

“You think back in your career, and 'This is how we do fall camp. This is how we do two-a-days. This is how we do whatever.' And all of a sudden it was completely different, and you still had good results,” Doeren noted. “I think the open-mindedness that needs to be a part of this profession, it really put that to the forefront.

Sometimes, the most atypical seasons better than others. Doeren, quite naturally after going 8-4 overall and 7-3 in the ACC, setting a single-year record for most wins in league play, was happy with how his program dealt with the adversity.

Unsurprisingly, a year like last for college football leaves a lot of reflections for head coaches like NC State’s Dave Doeren .

“I think you saw programs that really failed in that environment, and programs like ours that really thrived in that environment.”

The challenges began almost a year ago at this time. NC State was five practices into spring ball when everything stopped. Players were sent home until mid-summer, and played an entire season with the pandemic looming each week.

Now, NC State is set to begin spring practices in 2021, this time with a firm expectation of being able to conclude with a spring game on April 10.

“Last year we lost so much of this time, and I think the spring and fall camp in general are just two of the best times of the year as a coach,” Doeren noted. “There's not a game that you're trying to get ready for. You have a lot of teaching time. A lot of time to really slow it down and dig in on the little things that matter so much, and the chemistry of your team and the development of your roster.

“Being back on the grass and seeing kind of the direction that things are going with the pandemic, I'm very positive about this opportunity to improve.”

Here are some highlights of Doeren’s thoughts on some of the various position groups heading into spring practices, which begin Tuesday morning.

• At quarterback, redshirt sophomore Devin Leary has been cleared after breaking his leg during a win over Duke on Oct. 17. Doeren has most been impressed at where Leary is mentally.

Doeren sees a Leary that believes in himself, and through that confidence more comfortable.

“He understands the system,” Doeren said. “He knows his talent around them. He's played in big games, and he's brought us back from behind to win games.

“There's just a lot of things that are different for Devin now, and different in a good way. It takes time, as a player to have experiences and grow. To his credit, he's been able to do that and push through some tough times.”

• New receivers coach Joker Phillips inherited what Doeren noted was a “unique” receiver group. It has a strong veteran presence in redshirt senior C.J. Riley, senior Emeka Emezie, redshirt junior Thayer Thomas and redshirt sophomore Devin Carter, yet there is a group of what Doeren called “COVID freshmen,” players who are repeating their true rookie seasons, that are eager to show their talents.

“He's coached a lot of players, guys that have developed, guys were elite, guys that were in the NFL,” Doeren said. “So he can bring more perspective and other ways of doing things.”

• Both of the Pack’s primary running backs in 2020 — junior Ricky Person Jr. and sophomore Zonovan Knight — are on the list of players either limited or unavailable this spring, opening the door for reserves to get longer looks in the spring.

“Feel like Trent Pennix and Jordan Houston are guys that can take other steps for us in our offensive system, and help us in other ways,” Doeren noted.

• One of the questions is who will replace Alim McNeill at nose tackle after McNeill left following his All-American junior season for the NFL.

“We'll miss Alim,” Doeren noted. “Obviously, he was really good player, and we're excited for him. Also excited about what we have coming back and the competition there.

“C.J. Clark is really excited, and has worked really hard to get to where he is. Josh Harris is a young man that as we continue to get him into the shape we want him to be in, we feel like can be a force in there.

“Davin Vann is another young man that we feel can play nose and end in our scheme, that has grown up a lot this offseason. He was really impressive and his personality is coming out. Has learned how to play the position. You know he's a linebacker in high school, a lot like Alim, and is now growing into that state championship wrestling body that he has and how to use it and play with leverage.”

• Two starting linebackers — redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson and sophomore Drake Thomas— will miss the spring. Also at defensive back, senior corner Chris Ingram, sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford and redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin, additionally will sit out.

Junior corner Teshaun Smith will be limited in his participation.