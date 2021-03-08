WATCH: Dave Doeren and players spring practice pressers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas, fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson all answered questions in a virtual availability to kick off spring practice in 2021.
Watch the videos of what they had to say:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas
Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph
Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook