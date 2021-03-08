 WATCH: Dave Doeren and players spring practice pressers
football

WATCH: Dave Doeren and players spring practice pressers

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas, fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson all answered questions in a virtual availability to kick off spring practice in 2021.

Watch the videos of what they had to say:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State head coach returns for a ninth season in 2021 after an 8-4 2020 campaign. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Head coach Dave Doeren

Redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas 

Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph

Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson 

