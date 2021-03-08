WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of ACC Tournament
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday ahead of the 2021 ACC Tournament in Greensboro Coliseum.
The Pack (13-9, 9-8 ACC) is scheduled to face Syracuse (15-8, 9-7 ACC) on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. on ACC Network.
Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
