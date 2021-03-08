 WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of ACC Tournament
WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of ACC Tournament

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday ahead of the 2021 ACC Tournament in Greensboro Coliseum.

The Pack (13-9, 9-8 ACC) is scheduled to face Syracuse (15-8, 9-7 ACC) on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:

NC State has won six of its last eight games including its last five of the regular season entering the month of March. (Andrew Dye, ACC Basketball)

{{ article.author_name }}