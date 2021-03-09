NC State Wolfpack basketball (13-9, 9-8 ACC) is set to play Syracuse Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro Coliseum at 12:00 p.m. on ACC Network. The Orange are 15-8 (9-7 ACC) under head coach Jim Boeheim in his 45th season with the program. Syracuse is coming off of a 64-54 win against Clemson last Wednesday. The Pack is also coming off of an 80-69 road win over Notre Dame last Wednesday, marking its fifth in a row at the end of the regular season. Wednesday will mark the third meeting between these two teams this season. The Orange won the first game 76-73 in the Carrier Dome on Jan. 31. The Wolfpack led for 22 minutes in that contest but ultimately fell short in its first game without leading scorer fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear just four days prior against Wake Forest. Syracuse went on to win the second meeting 77-68 in Raleigh, in which the Pack committed 20 turnovers. Here is the updated scouting report on Syracuse:

Syracuse won five of its last seven games in the regular season. (AP Photos)

Season Overview

Syracuse opened the season 6-1 but has lost five of its last nine games since a COVID outbreak in the program caused the Orange to pause for over two weeks at the end of December. Like NC State, Cuse is on the bubble for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. A win for either team would improve its chances but not guarantee a bid. A loss would be a surefire way to be left out of the tournament field on Selection Sunday. The Orange lacked quality wins prior to its meeting with the Wolfpack, but the Orange defeated North Carolina and Clemson — two teams that will be in the NCAA Tournament — back-to-back to finish the season. The Orange are 5-7 against teams ranked in the top 70 according to KenPom. NC State is currently No. 65 according to the analytics size. Cuse has also struggled away from home. Just two of its 15 wins in the regular season have come in a venue other than the Carrier Dome. Syracuse was projected to finish sixth in the conference in the preseason ACC media poll but ended up finishing No. 8 in the ACC standings.

Rankings

Syracuse is ranked No. 49 in the NET rankings (NC State is No. 66), which makes Sunday's contest a borderline "quad one" game for the Pack. If State does end up winning, it could knock the Orange outside of the top 50, therefore making it a "quad two" game. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Orange ranked No. 33 (NC State is No. 43), and KenPom.com has Cuse ranked No. 51 (NC State is No. 65). Syracuse is also ranked No. 48 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Syracuse relies on perimeter shooting but has struggled behind the arc despite filling the court with capable shooters. The Orange are shooting just 33.0 percent on three-point attempts this season, which ranks 213th nationally. SU's perimeter shooting has been slightly better in league play. Cuse has shot 34.4 percent on three-pointers against ACC competition, which ranks ninth in the conference. 38.7 percent of its field goal attempts have come from behind the arc in league play, which ranks seventh in the ACC. Syracuse has been somewhat efficient on two-point but is one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the country. The Orange have shot 50.4 percent on two-point attempts, which ranks 145th among Division I teams. Cuse has also made 78.5 percent of its free throws, which ranks 13th nationally. Despite its efficiency, Syracuse has struggled to get to the line. Just 18.5 percent of the Orange's points have come from the strike, which ranks 156th nationally. Cuse shot 46 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from the perimeter against the Wolfpack in the first meeting in January. The Orange went on to shoot 47.5 percent from the field and 47.4 percent of its three-point attempts in the nine-point win in Raleigh. Advantage: NC State

Rebounding

Syracuse is an average rebounding team that has found more success on the defensive glass. The Orange average 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 119th nationally, and its 25.3 defensive rebounds per contest is good for 187th among Division I teams. Cuse has struggled to keep its opposition off of the offensive glass, however. SU has allowed its conference opponents to an offensive rebound on 36.6 percent of misses, which ranks last in the ACC. Sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier leads the team in rebounding with 9.0 boards per game, which ranks second in the ACC individually. NC State outrebounded the Orange 37-35 in the first meeting this season. Cuse outrebounded the Wolfpack 31-28 in the second matchup. Advantage: Tie

Defense

Syracuse has an adjusted defensive efficiency of 97.0 (points per 100 possessions) according to KenPom, which ranks 85th nationally. Cuse's adjusted defensive efficiency increases to 104.2 (points per 100 possessions) in league play, which ranks eighth in the ACC. The Orange have been strong in event creation on the defensive end. Cuse ranks 14th nationally in block rate (14.3 percent) and eighth in steal rate (12.7 percent). Syracuse has held opponents to 31.6 percent shooting from the perimeter, which ranks 61st nationally. The Orange also have a defensive effective field goal percentage of 48.5, good for 109th among Division I teams. NC State shot 44.3 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from the perimeter in the 76-73 road loss to Syracuse in January. The Wolfpack went on to shoot 44.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent on three-point attempts in the nine-point home loss. Advantage: Tie

Depth

Syracuse has just six players that average 10 or more minutes per game. All six of them average at least 22.1 minutes per contest. The Orange get just 17.6 percent of its total minutes played from players off of the bench, which ranks 345th nationally. Cuse played eight total players in the first meeting against the Wolfpack but just six played more than two minutes, with each of the six players playing at least 16 minutes. The Orange played a seven-man rotation in round two, with sophomore forward Robert Braswell adding an efficient five points in five minutes in the nine-point home loss. Advantage: NC State

Player to Watch

Freshman guard Kadary Richmond made the difference in the first meeting in the Carrier Dome, but it was junior guard Alan Griffin that was the MVP of the game in Raleigh. Griffin led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including a 4-of-7 mark from beyond the three-point line. He also added four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block. The 6-5 guard is second on the team in scoring and rebounding this season. He's also Cuse's best statistical three-point shooter with a 36.6 percent efficiency from deep. Richmond averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the regular season.

Numbers of Note

33 Percent is Syracuse's season average on three-point attempts, which ranks 213th in the country. NC State's opponents have averaged 34.8 percent from the perimeter, which ranks 231st among Division I squads. The Orange shot a combined 42.5 percent from beyond the arc in two games against the Pack this season, nearly 10 percentage points higher than its season average. 3-5 Is Syracuse's record in the ACC Tournament since its first season as a member of the league in 2013-14. 3-0 Was head coach Kevin Keatts' record against Syracuse during his time with the Wolfpack prior to this season. NC State was swept in the regular-season series by the Orange.

Likely Starters