The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 3.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting report: NC State 2021 basketball signee Terquavion Smith
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker pre-spring projected NC State depth chart: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — NC State guard Thomas Allen to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women’s basketball players, coach earn ACC honors
• Raleigh News & Observer — How does NC State finds its ice cream after a road basketball win? Meet Chris Zupko.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball guard Thomas Allen out for the season. Here’s why.
• Winston-Salem Journal — COVID-19 protocols in place, teams on the way to Greensboro for ACC basketball tournaments
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball takes home multiple ACC honors ahead of tournament
• Technician — Men’s soccer looks to extend its unbeaten streak into March with four ACC matchups
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball ends four-game losing streak with win against Campbell
• Technician — Max Steinlechner leads men’s golf at Pinehurst to its best finish of the season
Tweets Of The Day
2021 NC State signee Terquavion Smith with a beautiful play in Farmville Central’s semifinal win in the 2A NCHSAA playoffs. https://t.co/cOOAJ4PO38— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 3, 2021
#AGTG ✞...Blessed and honored to receive an offer from NC State University #1pack1goal @StateCoachD @jokerphillips pic.twitter.com/IXVFGsuJeg— Wesley Grimes ⁸ (@wesleygrimess) March 2, 2021
Congratulations to Breon Pass for being named our Mid-State 2A Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive year! pic.twitter.com/sZBy69LG4F— Reidsville Basketball (@ReidsvilleBB) March 2, 2021
𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 ☝️— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 2, 2021
Congrats to our Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches First Team selections 👏 pic.twitter.com/n0qFVLQgpp
#PackPros developed here#NFLCombine | #HTT pic.twitter.com/U4W65cRQMq— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 2, 2021
And the newwwww #1 at 184 pounds according to @FloWrestling ... pic.twitter.com/8ZpuT4faRk— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 2, 2021
New @InterMat rankings have both of the Hidlay brothers sitting #2 nationally!— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 2, 2021
They accomplished the feat last year too, & are the first set of brothers to be ranked among the top two in their weight class at the same time since 2013 (Ohio State - Stiebers).#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/X9sYKOrRsm
You have two reasons to celebrate now – the home team won, but so did you. Become a Moe’s App user to enjoy a $3 burrito with the purchase of a drink this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/bG5v3u3B4T— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 3, 2021
We found photos of the best offensive SS in @MLB last season.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/FZ46UuPaaS— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 2, 2021
Let's go🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/MjNwNyapny— CAT (@catbarber1994) March 3, 2021
Video Of The Day
I hereby declare this "Dunkville Central" @FCHSsportsJags with 13 Dunks in the 2A East Final game against Northeastern!!! Best high school dunking performance I have EVER seen in person! I have been doing this almost 30 years! pic.twitter.com/4zGiDFaggc— billy weaver (@billyweaver14) March 3, 2021
——
