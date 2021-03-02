NC State women's basketball players, coach earn ACC honors
NC State women's basketball racked up several conference accolades following the conclusion of the 2020-21 regular season. Four Pack players earned All-ACC honors, and the program also picked up two individual awards.
Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore was named ACC Coach of the Year as voted by the league's head coaches. This season marks the second time in his eighth season at NC State that Moore has earned ACC Coach of the Year honors. He was the unanimous ACC Coach of the Year as voted by the league's head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign.
Two NC State players earned unanimous first-team All-ACC honors, and a third earned first-team honors as voted by the league's head coaches. Junior center Elissa Cunane and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner were both unanimous first-team selections.
Senior forward Kayla Jones also earned first-team honors as voted by the league's head coaches and second-team All-ACC as voted by the Blue Ribbon Panel.
NC State is the only team in the conference to feature three players to make the All-ACC first-team as voted by the league's head coaches. The Wolfpack also tied Virginia Tech as the only two teams to feature two unanimous first-team selections.
𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 ☝️— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 2, 2021
Congrats to our Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches First Team selections 👏 pic.twitter.com/n0qFVLQgpp
𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 ✌️— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 2, 2021
Congrats to our second team honorees! pic.twitter.com/Y8u8gmybEl
Sophomore forward Jada Boyd also earned an individual honor. Boyd was named the ACC Co-Sixth Man of the Year.
Fifth-year senior guard Raina Perez, who will return next season and pursue a graduate degree, was also named an All-ACC honorable mention as designated by the Blue Ribbon Panel.
This season marks Cunane's second-consecutive year as a unanimous first-team All-ACC selection. The 6-5 center was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press and USBWA in 2019-20. Cunane also earned All-ACC Freshman team honors in 2018-19.
Jones and Brown-Turner earned All-ACC first-team honors for the first time in their careers. Jones was an All-ACC Academic team selection while Brown-Turner and Boyd both earned All-ACC Freshman teams honors last season.
Perez was named Big West Player of the Year last season before she transferred to NC State from Cal State Fullerton this summer. She finished second in the ACC in assists per game (4.9) and led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8).
NC State will look to earn back-to-back ACC Tournament titles for the first time in program history this week. The Wolfpack, who earned the No. 2 seed, will play the winner of the 7-10 game between Virginia Tech and Miami in the quarterfinals this Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Greensboro Coliseum on RSN.
𝟮𝟬-𝟮𝟭 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦 🔥— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 2, 2021
Congrats to this season's standouts determined by the Blue Ribbon Panel and the ACC Head Coaches! pic.twitter.com/0rNQYXyHxS
Our fearless leader.— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 2, 2021
ACC Coach of the Year, as named by his peers 👏👏👏#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/VZREZuLhk4
We like to call her our sixth starter.— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 2, 2021
You earned this one, JB!#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/IjSHiyA2r0
BIG fans of this year’s All-ACC lists 🤩— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 2, 2021
The most honorees by any program in the league, a true testament to the balance of our PACK.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/gilUDjvfYY
