NC State women's basketball racked up several conference accolades following the conclusion of the 2020-21 regular season. Four Pack players earned All-ACC honors, and the program also picked up two individual awards.

Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore was named ACC Coach of the Year as voted by the league's head coaches. This season marks the second time in his eighth season at NC State that Moore has earned ACC Coach of the Year honors. He was the unanimous ACC Coach of the Year as voted by the league's head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign.

Two NC State players earned unanimous first-team All-ACC honors, and a third earned first-team honors as voted by the league's head coaches. Junior center Elissa Cunane and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner were both unanimous first-team selections.

Senior forward Kayla Jones also earned first-team honors as voted by the league's head coaches and second-team All-ACC as voted by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

NC State is the only team in the conference to feature three players to make the All-ACC first-team as voted by the league's head coaches. The Wolfpack also tied Virginia Tech as the only two teams to feature two unanimous first-team selections.