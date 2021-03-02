The primary question in terms of starter at NC State is simply will Leary be ready to practice in the spring?

With the decision of Bailey Hockman to transfer to Middle Tennessee in January, that answered any question marks over whether or not there was going to be a quarterback competition, and solidified Leary's standing as the likely undisputed starter at the position.

Of course, it was Leary's job to lose last season, and due to Leary being caught up in contact tracing quarantine in the preseason, Hockman ended up starting the first two games. Leary took control after that and completed 66 of 110 passes (60.0 percent) for 890 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions before breaking his leg in start No. 3, a win over Duke.

The bigger question is who backs up Leary?

Will it be our choice, freshman Ben Finley, or touted early enrollee Aaron McLaughlin, a one-time Auburn commit from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga?

We gave Finley the edge based on his experience, which included completing 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown against UNC, although Finley also turned it over three times that game (two interceptions and a fumble).

Related link: 3-2-1 review of the quarterbacks in 2020