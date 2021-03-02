Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

The top 25 list is brought to you by JFQ Lending.

As an exclusive offer, JFQ Lending will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all members of TheWolfpacker.com!

Please email Gage Kistner at gkistner@jfqlending.com for more information. You can check out their website JFQLending.com, as well.