NC State basketball 2021 signee Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central High is two wins away from a third-straight NCHSAA 2A Championship.

Farmville Central is set to play Northeastern High of Elizabeth City (N.C.) tonight at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.

Smith, a four-star shooting guard that’s ranked No. 100 overall in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, is the “unquestioned leader” of the Jaguars according to Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford.

The 6-3, 175-pounder led all scorers with 31 points, seven assists and one steal in Farmville Central’s 99-81 road win over South Granville High of Creedmoor (N.C.) in the second round of the playoffs.

Smith followed that up with a 27-point performance in a head-to-head matchup against fellow 2021 Wolfpack signee Breon Pass of Reidsville (N.C.) Senior High in the third round of the playoffs this past Saturday. Smith added eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in the Jaguars’ 83-55 win over the Rams.

The Wolfpacker went to watch Smith live in his last two games of Farmville Central’s playoff run. Here is the scouting report on Smith: