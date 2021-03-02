NC State men's basketball redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to an ankle injury according to a release from the program Tuesday.

Allen has been out of the lineup since the Wolfpack's home loss to Duke on Feb. 13.

"We'll always do the right thing for our players," head coach Kevin Keatts said in a released statement. "After consulting with our doctors, I think shutting down Thomas for the rest of the season is the right decision. Thomas was injured in practice a few weeks ago and his ankle just hasn't healed enough to play him. We're at the point now where we need to keep him off his feet and in a few weeks, we'll re-evaluate and decide on what the next steps are."