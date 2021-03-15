The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 15
• The Wolfpacker — Defensive lineman Davin Jackson excited by NC State offer
• The Wolfpacker — NC State accepts bid to 2021 NIT
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star Jerome Beya hearing from NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NIT bracketology
• The Wolfpacker — Walk-on running back Demarcus Jones surprised with scholarship
• The Wolfpacker — Updated class of 2022 hot board: Quarterbacks
• Raleigh News & Observer — Will No. 3 NC State be a top seed in the NCAA women’s tournament? Why some say no.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball gets NIT invitation, will face Davidson
• Fayetteville Observer — Six touchdowns in two games. This NC State ’22 WR target is heating up
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State to play Davidson in NIT
• Technician — McDaniel has career day, Pack volleyball snaps losing streak with 3-1 win over Wake Forest
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball takes 17-4 beating from Hokies in series finale
• GoPack.com — NC State to face Davidson in NIT
• GoPack.com — NC State set for 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championships
• GoPack.com — Evans, Parchment combine for 47 kills in Wolfpack win
We're headed to Texas.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 15, 2021
We'll play Davidson in a first round NIT matchup on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/m6pZKNBbz5
The NIT remains the biggest challenge in sports to pick and handicap. pic.twitter.com/krJjr2XFr7— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 15, 2021
Seems cruel to make NC State and Davidson go all the way to Frisco to play. Why not just play that in Greensboro and let the loser stay home? Save the NIT a charter flight. https://t.co/1gpCE57NCz— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 15, 2021
Last time NC State played Davidson:— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) March 15, 2021
The No. 22 Wildcats won 72-67 on Dec. 6, 2008 in Time Warner Cable Arena.
Junior guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 44 points. 15-33 FG, 4-14 3FG.
Senior forward Brandon Costner led the Wolfpack with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
While the season didn't end on a high note, there are several reasons for optimism for NC State entering the spring. https://t.co/A1WmH7e7pu— Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) March 14, 2021
Providence transfer Greg Gantt Jr. tells @Stockrisers he’s heard from Arkansas, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Wichita State, NC State, Pepperdine, UNCX, NKU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, amongst many others.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 14, 2021
6’8 prospect with three years remaining. Major upside here with Gantt Jr.
De’Ante Green’s feel reminds me of Jared Sullinger. Here’s a prime example.— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsGlobal) March 14, 2021
NC’s No. 1 2022 avg 21.5 ppg for Big Shots Elite NC.
He’s down to 6:
UNC, FSU, NC State, VA Tech, Wake Forest #BIGSHOTS #VABeachTipOff pic.twitter.com/RM9hOOMvm0
Smooth route and touchdown catch for Millbrook 2022 three-star WR Wesley Grimes (@wesleygrimess). N.C. State offered him this month; his other offers include Duke, Vanderbilt and Tennessee pic.twitter.com/zHW9uLa7v0— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 13, 2021
Dylan Fishback makes it 4 future @PackWrestle that won a state championship this weekend. 15-0 tech fall in the Ohio state finals, didn’t allow a point in the tournament and was named MOW.— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) March 15, 2021
Joins PA champs Jackson Arrington, Finn Solomon and Joey Milano
2021 W. NCAA Picks: Scratches Plague NC State, Michigan, & USC 200 FR Relays https://t.co/qe7jvPZkox— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) March 15, 2021
Who is the greatest female ACC athlete of all time?— ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 14, 2021
All ACC: A Celebration of Women | Monday at 9 PM ET
