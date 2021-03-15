 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 15
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 15.



NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack are headed to the NIT. (Ethan Hyman/News& Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Defensive lineman Davin Jackson excited by NC State offer

• The Wolfpacker — NC State accepts bid to 2021 NIT

• The Wolfpacker — Three-star Jerome Beya hearing from NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NIT bracketology

• The Wolfpacker — Walk-on running back Demarcus Jones surprised with scholarship

• The Wolfpacker — Updated class of 2022 hot board: Quarterbacks

• Raleigh News & Observer — Will No. 3 NC State be a top seed in the NCAA women’s tournament? Why some say no.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball gets NIT invitation, will face Davidson

• Fayetteville Observer — Six touchdowns in two games. This NC State ’22 WR target is heating up

• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State to play Davidson in NIT

• Technician — McDaniel has career day, Pack volleyball snaps losing streak with 3-1 win over Wake Forest

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball takes 17-4 beating from Hokies in series finale

• GoPack.com — NC State to face Davidson in NIT

• GoPack.com — NC State set for 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championships

• GoPack.com — Evans, Parchment combine for 47 kills in Wolfpack win

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}