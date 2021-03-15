Defensive lineman Davin Jackson excited by NC State offer
NC State head coach Dave Doeren was asked during his recent spring football press conference about whether or not he preferred to recruit players that are two-sport athletes, and Doeren answered by stating that he appreciated the competitiveness built in playing multiple sports in high school
Doeren also noted that some traits used to be good athletes in certain sports can carry over to the football field, and he cited wrestling as an example of a sport that helps linemen in football.
Sumter (S.C.) High three-star defensive lineman Davin Jackson is certainly a talented wrestler. He recently finished second in the state for the heavyweight weight class, a year after he was runner-up at 220 pounds.
This came after Jackson, 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, had 56 tackles, including 26.0 for loss and 4.5 sacks, as a junior in 10 games. He also broke up three passes and had four quarterback hurries.
Thus, Jackson checked a lot of the boxes for NC State, which is why the Wolfpack offered him in the winter.
“I was extremely excited cause it’s close to home, and it’s just a dream come true,” Jackson said. “I’ve always wanted to play football in college.”
