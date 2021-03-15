NC State head coach Dave Doeren was asked during his recent spring football press conference about whether or not he preferred to recruit players that are two-sport athletes, and Doeren answered by stating that he appreciated the competitiveness built in playing multiple sports in high school

Doeren also noted that some traits used to be good athletes in certain sports can carry over to the football field, and he cited wrestling as an example of a sport that helps linemen in football.

Sumter (S.C.) High three-star defensive lineman Davin Jackson is certainly a talented wrestler. He recently finished second in the state for the heavyweight weight class, a year after he was runner-up at 220 pounds.