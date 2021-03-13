The idea is to land a quarterback in every recruiting class, and with the Pack down to three scholarship signal callers entering the 2021 campaign that'll be no different with the 2022 class.

Here are prospects who have been offered by the Wolfpack and have not released favorite lists that excludes the Wolfpack.

This is an update from our first release on Jan. 16.

Removed from the board: Four-star Cade Klubnik from Austin (Texas) Westlake High after he committed to Clemson

Almost dded to the board: Recently offered four-star Tayven Jackson from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove, but on Friday evening Jackson released a top nine that did not include the Wolfpack.