With all eyes on the NCAA Tournament bubble ahead of Selection Sunday on March 14, 2021, teams on the fringe that didn’t necessarily far well in their respective conference tournaments — including NC State, who lost to Syracuse 89-68 in the second round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday — will have another selection show to pay attention to this weekend.

After the NCAA Tournament field is decided this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS, the NIT selection show will air two hours later at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

As NCAA Tournament talk trudges on this time of the year, so does the pandemic. In a season with routine cancellations and pauses due to COVID-19, those at the top of the NIT bracket will still have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament as replacements in the event one or more teams in the Big Dance have to withdraw due to virus complications within the program.

The NCAA has set a cut-off date of Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. ET to make any such replacement. After that, if an NCAA Tournament team is unable to compete due to COVID-19, it will withdraw and its opponent will automatically advance to the next round.

The “first four” teams out of the NCAA Tournament will be No. 1 seeds in the NIT and will be asked to remain on campus until Tuesday to continue testing in the event they’re called upon as replacements. The replacement team would automatically take the seed and opponent of the original team that had to withdraw, the tournament bracket will not be reset in such a scenario.

Unlike most years, the NIT field was cut from 32 teams to 16 this season. There will also be no automatic bids, which is normally the case in the event a team from a one-bid conference wins its league’s regular-season but not the conference tournament.

All four rounds of the NIT will take place in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area beginning Wednesday, March 17 and will conclude with the championship game on Sunday, March 28.