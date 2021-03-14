The Wolfpack (13-10, 9-8 ACC) earned a No. 3 seed and will face the second-seeded Wildcats (13-8, 7-4 Atlantic 10). The winner will face the winner of the other first round matchup in the upper left bracket between top-seeded Colorado State (16-6, 14-4 Mountain West) and No. 4 seed Buffalo (15-7, 12-5 MAC).

NC State basketball received and accepted to the NIT Sunday and will play Davidson on Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN in the first round of the tournament.

Davidson finished third in the Atlantic 10 conference, which had two teams selected to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats won seven of their last 10 with their only losses coming against conference foes in the NCAA Tournament (St. Bonaventure home and away and Virginia Commonwealth away).

Davidson is ranked No. 57 according to KenPom with two notable wins at home against teams ranked in the top 100: No. 96 Vanderbilt (85-65 on Dec. 22) and No. 45 VCU (65-57 on Feb. 27).

The NIT first round begins Wednesday and continues through Saturday. Quarterfinals will be Thursday, March 25. All NIT contests will be played in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Here is how the rest of the bracket turned out (click on it to view it larger):