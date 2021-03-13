One of the traditions of college football during spring practices and preseason camps is the popular walk-on being awarded a scholarship.

Under head coach Dave Doeren, NC State has taken to find creative ways to surprise such players with the good news. The latest example is redshirt freshman running back Demarcus Jones, a product of nearby Wake Forest (N.C.) High and native of Wendell, N.C.

Jones, 5-foot-11, 213 pounds, played four games on special teams last season. He arrived at NC State after rushing for 1,232 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at state power Wake Forest. Jones was a three-time all-conference selection on a trio of teams that won 4-AA state titles.

Here is how Doeren let Jones know the news on Friday evening.