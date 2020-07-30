TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 30

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 30
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State 2020 football schedule analysis
• The Wolfpacker — Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan provides update on Wolfpack football
• The Wolfpacker — ACC releases fall football schedule
• The Wolfpacker — A review of NC State’s recruiting class of 2015: Players rundown
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC football to go with 10 league games +1 format; Notre Dame can compete for title
• Raleigh News & Observer — New 2020 ACC football schedule: Home and away listings for all 15 schools
• Burlington Times-News — ACC unveils football plan, scheduling model for fall
• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC announces 10-plus-one scheduling model for football, Notre Dame with full schedule
• Technician — Breaking down NC State’s new football schedule
• Technician — ACC announces plan for fall sports, football to play 10 plus one schedule
• GoPack.com — An update from Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan on the 2020 NC State football season
• GoPack.com — NC State athletics introduces mobile ticketing
• GoPack.com — ACC announces 2020 NC State football opponents
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
NC State will not play Clemson in the football regular season for the first time since 1970.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 29, 2020
There have been 88 meetings of the Textile Bowl since 1899.
🔗: https://t.co/VqKucm0gjU pic.twitter.com/IS3vqanSsf
We were able to obtain footage of the NC State coaching staff when the new ACC football schedule release yesterday included:— SportsChannel8 Weeks of No Sports (at least) (@SportsChannel8) July 30, 2020
No Clemson
No Notre Dame
No Louisville
All the coastal teams pic.twitter.com/6hAMFpTCu6
One of those "Coastal" opponents for NC State is Duke.— Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) July 29, 2020
The Pack will host the Devils for the first time since 2009!
Pitt is the only other ACC team that has not traveled to NC State in that span.
Finally, this will be the first time since 2003 that North Carolina, NC State, Duke and Wake Forest play each other.— Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) July 29, 2020
None of the four had a winning record in conference play that season.
On other end UNC’s Odds got slightly worse from 12-1 to 15/1. It’s almost like having to add ND and having to play another tough team makes it harder. Weird!— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) July 30, 2020
Column: The ACC's checkmate maneuver on the SEC Wednesday was the latest intrigue in the Power Five's Every Rich League For Itself Summer https://t.co/CjKKGn7bJ5— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 29, 2020
If only someone had come up with a rotating schedule that did away with divisions for the ACC years ago pic.twitter.com/ZDs5cuDrbV— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 30, 2020
So here’s the deal with the SEC-ACC thing.— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) July 29, 2020
The ACC can always lop off the non-conference game if the SEC decides to go conference-only.
But everyone will know who backed out, and there are four SEC schools that probably would rather not deal with the local political fallout.
#WPN @11_apm teammates😅 ? pic.twitter.com/YRfPAhaAm2— Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) July 29, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
