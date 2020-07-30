 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 30
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 07:34:38 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 30

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

• The Wolfpacker — NC State 2020 football schedule analysis

• The Wolfpacker — Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan provides update on Wolfpack football

• The Wolfpacker — ACC releases fall football schedule

• The Wolfpacker — A review of NC State’s recruiting class of 2015: Players rundown

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC football to go with 10 league games +1 format; Notre Dame can compete for title

• Raleigh News & Observer — New 2020 ACC football schedule: Home and away listings for all 15 schools

• Burlington Times-News — ACC unveils football plan, scheduling model for fall

• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC announces 10-plus-one scheduling model for football, Notre Dame with full schedule

• Technician — Breaking down NC State’s new football schedule

• Technician — ACC announces plan for fall sports, football to play 10 plus one schedule

• GoPack.com — An update from Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan on the 2020 NC State football season

• GoPack.com — NC State athletics introduces mobile ticketing

• GoPack.com — ACC announces 2020 NC State football opponents

